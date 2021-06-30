Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/29
639.75 USc   -0.97%
07:16aIvorian Bakers to Strike as Flour Prices Soar
DJ
06/29Soybeans firm ahead of U.S. acreage report; corn eases
RE
06/29Soybeans firm ahead of U.S. crop report; corn eases
RE
Ivorian Bakers to Strike as Flour Prices Soar

06/30/2021 | 07:16am EDT
By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Bakers in Ivory Coast have announced a strike next week in a bid to convince the government to reduce the price of flour.

A 50 kilogram bag of flour is currently selling for 22,500 CFA francs ($40.83), up 17% compared with three months ago, according to the bakers and traders in the country.

Meanwhile, a 250-gram loaf of bread is still being sold for XAF150, in accordance with government regulation.

The country's ministry of trade and industries said Wednesday that it will enter into negotiations with the bakers to halt the strike action.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 0715ET

