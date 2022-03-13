Log in
Futures
United States
Chicago Board Of Trade
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
News
Summary
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Add to my list
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02-20
02-20
797
USc
+1.37%
03/12
Egypt bans exports of vegoil and corn for three months
RE
03/12
Egypt bans exports of vegoil and corn for three months
RE
03/11
Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on recession risk
RE
JORDAN'S PM SAYS WHEAT RESERVES ENOUGH FOR ABOUT 15 MONTHS- TWEE…
03/13/2022 | 03:37am EDT
JORDAN'S PM SAYS WHEAT RESERVES ENOUGH FOR ABOUT 15 MONTHS- TWEET
© Reuters 2022
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
