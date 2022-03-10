Log in
  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  News
  Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  02-20
797 USc   +1.37%
10:44aKenya Wheat Imports to Drop by 9% in 2021-22
DJ
09:14aCapacity crunch crimps Australia's commodity boom
RE
02:58aCapacity crunch crimps Australia's war-time commodity bonanza
RE
Summary 
Summary

Kenya Wheat Imports to Drop by 9% in 2021-22

03/10/2022 | 10:44am EST
By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


Kenya's wheat imports are expected to fall 9% in the trade year 2021-22 due to below-trend import pace to date and high global prices, the U.S. Agriculture department said late Wednesday.

Imports will fall to 2.0 million metric tons from the previous estimate of 2.2 million tons during the trade year from July 2021 through June this year, department's March grain report said.

Kenya imports wheat mainly from Russia, Argentina, Canada and Ukraine.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1044ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.50% 119.7438 Delayed Quote.1.26%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.08% 108.78 Delayed Quote.5.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.48% 118.715 Delayed Quote.73.46%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
