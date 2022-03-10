Kenya Wheat Imports to Drop by 9% in 2021-22

By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Kenya's wheat imports are expected to fall 9% in the trade year 2021-22 due to below-trend import pace to date and high global prices, the U.S. Agriculture department said late Wednesday.

Imports will fall to 2.0 million metric tons from the previous estimate of 2.2 million tons during the trade year from July 2021 through June this year, department's March grain report said.

Kenya imports wheat mainly from Russia, Argentina, Canada and Ukraine.

03-10-22 1044ET