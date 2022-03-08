Paris wheat retreats after record highs on Black Sea supply chaos

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell sharply on
Tuesday as futures pulled back from record highs sparked by
supply concerns caused by Russia's invasion of fellow grain
exporter Ukraine.
Benchmark May wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
exchange settled down 26.5 euros, or 6.7%, at 370.00 euros
($404.63) a tonne, moving away from Monday's contract high of
424.00 euros.
Less active March futures, which expire this week,
ended down 6.5% at 395.00 euros, after setting an all-time
record for Euronext at 450 euros on Monday.
Chicago wheat tumbled by 10% to reach an expanded
price variation limit to come off a latest 14-year high.
Traders said a shift in some investment flows back towards
equities and an easing in short-covering by wheat market
participants contributed to the pullback on Euronext and
Chicago.
There were also signs importers were reluctant to buy at
current prices, with Tunisia thought to have declined to make a
purchase in a tender and Algeria believed to have postponed a
separate tender until Wednesday, according to traders.
However, high physical premiums for European wheat showed
supply tensions as merchants and importers sought alternatives
to Ukrainian and Russian wheat, which usually accounts for about
30% of the world's wheat exports.
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in
Hamburg; Editing by Edmund Blair)