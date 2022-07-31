Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-07-17
794.00 USc   -31.40%
05:37aFirst grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday -Turkish presidential spokesperson
RE
04:17aHungary plans farm sector loan payment moratorium to ease drought impact
RE
07/29Materials Up as Recession Fears Ease -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Part of Beirut silo complex collapses as port blast anniversary nears

07/31/2022 | 11:16am EDT
(Reuters) -Part of the Beirut port grain silos collapsed on Sunday afternoon, sending a large cloud of dust and smoke into the sky, a Reuters witness said, nearly two years after a massive blast killed more than 215 people and severely damaged the port.

A fire has burned at the northern part of the silos for about three weeks, giving off an orange glow visible at night from nearby neighbourhoods, and Lebanese officials warned last week that part of the silos could collapse.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The collapse comes four days before the two-year anniversary of the explosion on Aug. 4, 2020.

The blast, fuelled by a large chemical store that had been kept at the port for nearly seven years, wounded thousands and gutted the eastern part of the city, leaving tens of thousands of people in the area homeless.

Residents have said the weeks-long fire at the port had re-ignited trauma of the explosion, for which no one has yet been held accountable.

Officials have said the fire burning at the silos was difficult to extinguish and had occurred naturally as a result of left-over wheat fermenting and igniting.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
