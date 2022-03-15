Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

SOURCES SAY MEASURES COULD RESULT IN WHEAT EXPORTS OF 10 MILLION…

03/15/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOURCES SAY MEASURES COULD RESULT IN WHEAT EXPORTS OF 10 MILLION TONNES FROM UPCOMING HARVEST


© Reuters 2022
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:18pExclusive-India acts to seize gap in wheat export market left by Ukraine war
RE
03:16pSources say measures could result in wheat exports of 10 million…
RE
03:16pIndian government implements measures to try to make india leadi…
RE
12:25pBMO on The Russia-Ukraine War's Possible Impact on The Canadian Housing Market
MT
10:03aNigeria inflation rises in Feb on fuel costs, Ukraine war set to stoke food prices
RE
09:20aProducer Price Increases Leveled Off in February
DJ
08:29aEgypt's Sisi asks govt to set unsubsidized bread price -presidency
RE
05:48aCatching up, UK sanctions more Russians over Ukraine invasion
RE
02:27aRussia says there will be no domestic food shortages
RE
01:36aAnalysis - Investors see risks spiking, fear market-wide liquidity crunch
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish