Soy, corn futures ease after 6-year highs; USDA reports awaited

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined on
Thursday for the first time in seven sessions, pausing after
concerns about dry weather in South America and export
disruption in Argentina pushed prices to their highest in more
than six years.
Corn futures also eased and wheat fell for a second session
after hitting multiyear highs this week.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans settled down
6-1/4 cents at $13.55-1/4 a bushel but pared losses toward the
close. March corn ended down 1 cent at $4.94 a bushel and
CBOT March wheat fell 5-1/4 cents to settle at $6.42-1/4 a
bushel.
Soybeans were pressured by profit-taking after the
fund-driven rally, and as weekly export sales data fell well
below expectations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of
U.S. old-crop soybeans in the week ended Dec. 31 at just 37,000
tonnes, the lowest weekly total so far in the 2020/21 marketing
year that began Sept. 1. Traders had expected sales of 400,000
to 800,000 tonnes.
However, through its daily reporting system, the USDA also
confirmed fresh sales of 343,350 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
unknown destinations.
News of a resolution to an Argentine port workers' strike
added to bearish sentiment. The union representing Argentine
portside grain inspectors said it had ended a monthlong wage
strike after reaching a contract deal with export companies that
will allow international soy, corn and wheat shipments to return
to normal.
In addition, a bounce in the dollar hung over the
markets, making U.S. grains and soy less competitive on the
world market.
Traders have begun adjusting positions ahead of the USDA's
Jan. 12 monthly supply/demand and quarterly stocks reports.
While the market has been fixated on fears of tightening U.S.
and global soy supplies, some analysts believe the USDA might
not be as aggressive in adjusting its supply and demand
forecasts next week.
"USDA has a history of not getting too bullish or frothy.
They like to see evidence of demand before inserting it," said
Rich Feltes, vice president for research with R.J.O'Brien.
