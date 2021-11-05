Soybeans Down Amid WASDE Positioning -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 1.4%, to $12.05 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders selling in preparation for Tuesday's WASDE, which is expected to show higher supplies and reduced export demand.

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.1%, to $5.53 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9%, to $7.66 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

In Anticipation: Traders spent Friday getting ready for Tuesday's WASDE--which is expected to show an uptick in crop yields and production. "Positioning is starting to increase in the marketplace ahead of next Tuesday's WASDE report," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The greatest changes may be to demand where trade is predicting mixed numbers. Soybean sales have been well below expectations in recent weeks and there are now thoughts yearly demand is overestimated." Corn consumption may be revised higher, Mr. Setzer adds.

Day Three: Weakness in soyoil appeared to be another pressure point for soybeans for a third day. Soyoil finished down for the third-straight session as well, closing down 1.2%, to 58.86 cents per pound. Weakness in soyoil stems from weakness in Malaysian palm oil futures, which in turn is hitting Chinese soyoil futures, according to Terry Reilly of Futures International. Malaysian futures fell following a one-day holiday this week, while Chinese crush margins have slipped--although they still remain roughly double of where they were last year.

INSIGHTS

Disease Worries: Concerns about a new wave of Covid-19 cases seen globally pressured agricultural futures Friday, and will likely continue to do so in futures sessions. "The rebound in Covid cases around the world is worrying traders," said AgriTel. "Indeed, the economic activity could again be slowed down in the event of a new outbreak." In China, 68 new cases were reported, and Mongolian health officials say some food products tested positive for having coronavirus on them, according to StoneX. "China wants to maintain its zero-covid strategy, but that's much more difficult if health officials can't pinpoint how this current national outbreak started," said Darin Friedrichs of StoneX.

Holding Back: While strength in energy and agricultural prices earlier this week was partially due to an influx of money into those sectors, hedge funds are still approaching wider commodities with an abundance of caution, said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank. "Despite the...rise the price gains failed to attract much in terms of fresh hedge fund buying," said Mr. Hansen. "The combined net long across the 24 major futures contracts tracked in this only saw a small 1% increase to 1.97 million lots." For agriculture, momentum seen in futures earlier this week has stalled, with traders opting to stay hands-off until the USDA releases its next WASDE report Tuesday.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its monthly supply and demand report at noon ET Tuesday.

