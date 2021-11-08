Soybeans Drop Ahead of WASDE Report - Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 1.4% to $11.88 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as grain traders limited their exposure to soybean futures amid expectations of higher production figures in Tuesday's WASDE report.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.3% to $5.51 1/2 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 0.2% to $7.68 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Soy Sell-Off: Soybean futures led the CBOT lower Monda with traders cutting exposure ahead of tomorrow's WASDE data -- which is expected to show an upward revision in U.S. crop yields and production versus previous forecasts. "Beans were down hard again, pushed by expectations of a bearish WASDE tomorrow, weak cash markets, and continuing perfect weather in South America," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. The USDA is expected to report a surge of harvesting in today's crop progress report, also a pressure point for soybean futures.

Pressure Points: Factors that weighed the most on soybean futures also pressured the entire grains complex today. While the November WASDE doesn't usually garner a lot of attention, this year's report is an exception, said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "This year is expected to be different though as we have had considerable interest on all supply and demand reports given the still tight carryout forecasts," he said. While analysts forecast crop yields and production to rise from previous expectations, higher demand figures are also expected out of tomorrow's report.

INSIGHTS

Inspections Rise: Inspections of U.S. soybean exports are up from the prior week, fueled largely by shipments to China according to the USDA. In its latest weekly report the USDA said inspections of soybeans totaled 2.65 million metric tons for the week ended November 4, up slightly from the previous week's total of 2.61 million tons. China was again the main destination for U.S. soybeans, totaling over 1.8 million tons for the week. Wheat inspections were also up from the previous week, at 231,854 tons. Meanwhile, corn inspections pulled back, dropping over 100,000 tons from the previous week to 563,163 tons.

Taking an Interest: Large fund traders have sizably increased exposure in long positions for corn, according to the CFTC's latest Commitment of Traders report. On Friday, the CFTC reported that long positions in corn by managed money grew by over 72,000 contracts for the week ended November 2 - making them net long by nearly 325,000 contracts. This was likely the driver for the uptick seen in corn futures in the latter half of October, although that trend has subsided. "After seeing an impressive move higher two weeks ago, the corn market fell apart last week as the fund buying that drove the market two weeks ago dried up," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Corn May Coast: Even with corn futures down in recent sessions, the contract may see a lift in the future due to high input costs - particularly for fertilizer. "That doesn't mean that corn prices are immune to weakness, but fear that we'll see a global decline in corn production next year has traders wary of building large short positions, " said Arlan Suderman of StoneX.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its monthly supply and demand report at noon ET Tuesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will be closed in observance of Veteran's Day. The agency will re-open Friday.

