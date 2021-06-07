Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/04
687.75 USc   +1.70%
03:01pSoybeans Drop on Farmer Selling
DJ
01:03pU.S. weather outlook boosts corn futures; soy, wheat mixed
RE
11:39aCorn Export Inspections Slide
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Soybeans Drop on Farmer Selling

06/07/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.5% to $15.60 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as hot weather's impact on crops gave way to farmer selling later in the day.

--Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $6.80 a bushel.

--Corn for May delivery fell 0.5% to $6.79 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Losing Momentum: After trading higher pre-market due to expectations that this afternoon's crop progress report from the USDA will show worsened crop quality ratings, grains futures tumbled. "An increase in farmer selling and slowing export shipments weighed on nearby contracts of corn and soybeans this morning," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Technical movement by index funds also helped sink grains.

Minimal Rationing: Rationing of demand for U.S. corn and soybeans appears minimal, said AgResource. That suggests prices have room to rise. "Currently, there is no evidence that demand is being rationed by $7.00 [per bushel] cash corn or $16.00 [per bushel] cash soybeans," said the firm. The USDA didn't announce any new flash sales of US grains exports today, this after a streak of Chinese purchases of U.S. corn in previous weeks.

INSIGHTS

Laser Focus: The focus of grains traders on weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest may prove to distract many from trading on data released by the USDA in its monthly WASDE report due out Thursday at noon eastern time. "With the weather on the forefront, I am not sure if anyone will pay much mind to the June production and supply/demand estimate," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "If there is a point of interest, it will likely be in any changes made with South American production." Hot temperatures are expected to stay in U.S. growing areas this week, with some scattered rainfall, according to DTN.

Going Long: Managed money added to its still substantial long position in corn in the past week, according to data from the CFTC released late Friday. In its weekly commitment of traders report, the CFTC said that long positions in corn futures by funds grew by over 8,000 contracts for the week ended June 1. The overall fund position now sits at long 290,100 contracts, the CFTC said. Meanwhile, soybean and wheat futures both posted selling of both long and short contracts among fund traders. "Corn received most of the attention... mostly due to short covering with potential buyers showing a degree of hesitancy as we move into the U.S. growing season," said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank.

Trending Higher: Production of U.S. grains are expected to be shown as mildly higher versus estimates provided last month by the USDA, according to analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Analysts forecast that this month's WASDE report will show U.S. corn production will total 15.02 billion bushels, while US soybean production will hit 4.41 billion bushels - both higher estimates than the previous month's report. However, grain stockpiles are expected to slightly decline, suggesting that demand prospects are expected to be better. 2021 corn stockpiles are expected to total 1.41 billion bushels, while soybeans are expected to total 139 million bushels.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-21 1500ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.13% 682.75 End-of-day quote.41.06%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 1.62% 516 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 34609.52 Delayed Quote.13.56%
S&P 500 -0.12% 4224.9 Delayed Quote.12.61%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.48% 549.68 Delayed Quote.41.06%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -2.89% 610.5998 Delayed Quote.20.80%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.92% 395.2 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.70% 687.75 End-of-day quote.7.38%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:01pSoybeans Drop on Farmer Selling
DJ
01:03pU.S. weather outlook boosts corn futures; soy, wheat mixed
RE
11:39aCorn Export Inspections Slide
DJ
09:46aCommodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears
DJ
07:46aCorn highest in more than 3 weeks on U.S. dryness, wheat and soy firm
RE
06:26aLUE LI : Sen. Jon Tester Walks Blue Line in Solid Red Montana
DJ
01:54aWhite Organic Agro Bags Domestic Orders Worth Over 12 Million
MT
01:02aCorn hits over 3-week high on U.S. dryness, strong demand
RE
06/06Corn hits near one-month high on dry weather concerns
RE
06/05Tunisia expects this year's grain harvest to rise by 7% this year
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish