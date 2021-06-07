Soybeans Drop on Farmer Selling

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.5% to $15.60 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as hot weather's impact on crops gave way to farmer selling later in the day.

--Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $6.80 a bushel.

--Corn for May delivery fell 0.5% to $6.79 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Losing Momentum: After trading higher pre-market due to expectations that this afternoon's crop progress report from the USDA will show worsened crop quality ratings, grains futures tumbled. "An increase in farmer selling and slowing export shipments weighed on nearby contracts of corn and soybeans this morning," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Technical movement by index funds also helped sink grains.

Minimal Rationing: Rationing of demand for U.S. corn and soybeans appears minimal, said AgResource. That suggests prices have room to rise. "Currently, there is no evidence that demand is being rationed by $7.00 [per bushel] cash corn or $16.00 [per bushel] cash soybeans," said the firm. The USDA didn't announce any new flash sales of US grains exports today, this after a streak of Chinese purchases of U.S. corn in previous weeks.

INSIGHTS

Laser Focus: The focus of grains traders on weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest may prove to distract many from trading on data released by the USDA in its monthly WASDE report due out Thursday at noon eastern time. "With the weather on the forefront, I am not sure if anyone will pay much mind to the June production and supply/demand estimate," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "If there is a point of interest, it will likely be in any changes made with South American production." Hot temperatures are expected to stay in U.S. growing areas this week, with some scattered rainfall, according to DTN.

Going Long: Managed money added to its still substantial long position in corn in the past week, according to data from the CFTC released late Friday. In its weekly commitment of traders report, the CFTC said that long positions in corn futures by funds grew by over 8,000 contracts for the week ended June 1. The overall fund position now sits at long 290,100 contracts, the CFTC said. Meanwhile, soybean and wheat futures both posted selling of both long and short contracts among fund traders. "Corn received most of the attention... mostly due to short covering with potential buyers showing a degree of hesitancy as we move into the U.S. growing season," said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank.

Trending Higher: Production of U.S. grains are expected to be shown as mildly higher versus estimates provided last month by the USDA, according to analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Analysts forecast that this month's WASDE report will show U.S. corn production will total 15.02 billion bushels, while US soybean production will hit 4.41 billion bushels - both higher estimates than the previous month's report. However, grain stockpiles are expected to slightly decline, suggesting that demand prospects are expected to be better. 2021 corn stockpiles are expected to total 1.41 billion bushels, while soybeans are expected to total 139 million bushels.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Thursday.

