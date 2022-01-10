Soybeans Fall Amid Brazilian Rainfall -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais



--Soybeans for March delivery fell 1.8% to $13.84 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, in response to improved prospects for rainfall in Brazilian farming areas.

--Corn for March delivery fell 1.2% to $5.99 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for March delivery rose 0.5% to $7.62 a bushel.

Pressures Point: South American weather, which has been a driver in daily trading of grain futures in recent sessions, continued to be a main mover of CBOT futures in Monday trading. "CBOT agriculture prices are mostly lower after a choppy early morning trade in large part to improving South American weather," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. Isolated rainfall is forecast across Brazil throughout the week, according to DTN. Argentina, on the other hand, is expected to remain dry.

High Heat: After trading lower in pre-market trading Monday, wheat futures on the CBOT turned around throughout the day. The uptick seen in futures comes as talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats have so far failed to yield results in de-escalating Russia's troop buildup at its border with Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the Biden administration seeks to defuse tensions with Russia by offering negotiations on intermediate-range missiles in Europe and proposals to scale back military exercises on a reciprocal basis. Russia and Ukraine are among the leading exporters of wheat globally, making what happens there of keen interest to traders.

Heading for Higher: Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week are forecasting higher crop production--with corn production expected to tally 15.07 billion bushels this month, up from 15.06 billion bushels last month. Soybean production is expected at 4.44 billion bushels, up from 4.43 billion bushels in December's report. U.S. stockpiles of corn are expected to drop slightly, while soybean and wheat stocks are expected to rise. "Much of today and tomorrow's sessions will be spent getting positions in place for the January USDA data release on Wednesday," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

Not Yet a Factor: The high price of fertilizer globally is expected to limit how much farmers can plant of any given crop--especially corn, which is the most fertilizer-intensive out of the major row crops. However, some traders question if that risk premium has been fully factored into futures. "There are a lot of ideas that production and planted and harvested area will be significantly less next year due to the lack of fertilizers available and the cost of production but so far new crop futures have not been strong," said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

