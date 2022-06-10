Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-05-29
1157.50 USc   -1.70%
Soybeans Fall Back From Record Close -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/09Soybeans Post Record Close on Strong Demand - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/08Corn Rises in Anticipation of Dry June -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
Soybeans Fall Back From Record Close -- Daily Grain Highlights

06/10/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 1.3% to $17.45 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, turning back from yesterday's record-high close as traders take profit and today's WASDE report showed little in supportive surprises.

--Wheat for July delivery fell 0.1% to $10.70 3/4 a bushel.

--Corn for July delivery was virtually unchanged at $7.73 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Locking in Profits: Profit-taking defined soybeans trading early in today's session, and only briefly paused once the USDA released its monthly WASDE report at noon eastern time. Even so, the report didn't contain much information that would spark traders to jump back into the contract. "Lots of nuances, but not a lot of meat," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital of the report in a note after its release. "It feels like the trade is taking profits on the bullspreads on buy the rumor/sell the fact trading."

Cranking Up the Temperature: Hot temperatures are expected in the Midwest next week, due to the jet stream pattern that's trapping hot and dry conditions in the region for the latter half of the month. Following the WASDE's release this afternoon, attention of grain traders has turned to both upcoming weather as well as the USDA's acreage report at the end of the month. "Cash markets and Northern Hemisphere weather dominate price discovery in the near-term," said AgResource in a note.

INSIGHTS

War Fallout: In today's WASDE, the USDA increased its outlook for world corn inventories as more corn remains unshipped in Russia and Ukraine. In its monthly world supply and demand report, the USDA said that world corn stocks are expected at 310.45 million metric tons for the 2022/23 marketing year--an unusual 5.3-million-ton increase to the projection. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal before the report's release had expected inventories to total 305 million tons. Additionally, the USDA raised its outlook for Ukrainian corn production, "reflecting higher area based on data reported by the government."

Next Big Day: With today's report out of the way, attention quickly shifted to the agency's acreage report due out June 30, which should show if farmers were truly able to catch up on planting after a slow start earlier in the spring. "This was expected to be a fairly routine USDA report, and that's pretty much what it was," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "The next big focus will be on the June 30 acreage report for indications of acreage shifts due to delayed planting, along with the developing weather story in the Midwest, which is shifting warmer and drier than normal into mid-July."

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1456ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 777.25 End-of-day quote.31.02%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.27% 175.55 End-of-day quote.5.26%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 136.85 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.79% 611.6408 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -3.21% 636.7041 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.96% 427.9 End-of-day quote.0.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.10% 57.375 Delayed Quote.-18.95%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.70% 1157.5 End-of-day quote.50.18%
