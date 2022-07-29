Soybeans Higher Ahead of Hot Temperatures -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

-- Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.9% to $14.68 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, with traders continuing to add premium ahead of next week's expected heat wave.

-- Corn for December delivery rose 0.2% to $6.20 a bushel.

-- Wheat for September delivery fell 1.1% to $8.07 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

At a Premium: Grain futures on the CBOT were supported by traders continuing to add weather premium to prices ahead of expectations for hot and dry weather next week.

"The trade is well aware of the importance of weather in August and with the conditions declining and a weather forecast that is not calling for much rain and plenty of heat into early August," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note regarding soybeans, with soybeans more at-risk of degraded crop conditions due to hot weather.

Legislative Push: Soybean futures also got a push from strength in soyoil futures.

Use of soyoil as a feedstock for biofuel rose in May versus the previous month, according to the latest data from the EIA. The EIA said 856 million pounds of soyoil were used for biofuel and biodiesel in May, up from 839 million pounds in April.

However, the May figure is lower than forecast, with Futures International projecting usage closer to 950 million pounds.

CBOT soyoil futures closed up 3.8% in trading, translating to support for soybeans amid the inclusion of new clean energy tax credits and investments in new biofuel infrastructure in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Bon Voyage: Ukraine is preparing to send out its first wave of grain shipments after signing a deal with Russia last week to allow Black Sea transport.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was at the port of Chornomorsk Friday to oversee what he said was the first loading of a ship with grain in a Ukrainian-controlled port since the start of the war in February.

"We're actually shipping grain out of Ukraine," Rich Nelson of Allendale Inc. tells the WSJ. "Though amounts will likely not hit the 5 million ton monthly deal expectation, we are shipping something now."

INSIGHTS

Lingering Doubts: Even with Ukraine announcing that vessels are loaded and ready to leave the country, the final outcome of the grain export deal remains an open question.

"We are still skeptical on how effective the deal is going to be as ship owners are wary of sending boats there, staffing is a huge issue and even if this can be done every boat needs an escort," said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex in a note. "The flow of grain is not going to be fluid even in the best case scenario."

Price Bottleneck: High prices in commodities are expected to stay in place in the coming months even with a recession, said Jeff Currie of Goldman Sachs in a note.

Mr. Currie said that even with recession leading to demand destruction, systemic issues with global supply chains and general underinvestment in physical commodity production look to keep prices elevated.

"The only long-term solution to the current crisis is investment to de-bottleneck the system, either by increasing new supply or improving productivity through the use of new technologies," he said.

AHEAD

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA is due to release its monthly grain crushings report at 3 p.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

-- Mosaic Co. is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Monday.

-- CF Industries Holdings Inc. is due to release its second-quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Monday.

-- Green Plains Inc. is scheduled to release its second- quarter earnings report after the stock market closes on Monday.

