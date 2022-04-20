Log in
  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  News
  Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  04-03
984.50 USc   +67.57%
03:18pSoybeans Higher With Eyes on China -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
08:27aSerbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil
RE
04/19RBC's Expectations for Canada's March CPI
MT
Soybeans Higher With Eyes on China -- Daily Grain Highlights

04/20/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.5% to $17.17 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with developments out of China being the primary mover for the contract throughout the day.

--Corn for July delivery rose 1.3% to $8.10 a bushel.

--Wheat for July delivery fell 1% to $10.97 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Watching Overseas: Trading of U.S. soybean futures hinged largely on what's happening in China - with traders watching for news about Covid-19 restrictions being slowly lifted as well as digesting the Chinese government's goal to increase domestic soybean production by over 25%. "Soybeans were quick to shrug off news that China expects to increase production in 2022, as the country will still need large imports to cover needs," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor in a note.

Leaking Out: Most-active wheat futures trading on the CBOT fell today, in reaction to indications that even with sanctions placed on Russia in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian wheat is still making its way to buyers globally. "With the sanctions in place they are offering wheat a big discount and that is throwing a sandbag on the market for the time being," Sterling Smith of AgriSompo told The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this week, Russian agricultural agencies said that wheat export volumes are rising, even with the sanctions placed on Russian exports by Western nations.


INSIGHTS


Shedding Barrels: Daily ethanol production in the U.S. fell by more than expectations from analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week - finding a low last seen in September of last year. In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that for the week ended April 15, U.S. ethanol daily production hit a rate of 947,000 barrels per day, which is down from 995,000 barrels predicted last week. This week's figure also falls below analyst predictions, with a range of 970,000 barrels per day to 1.01 million barrels forecast. This week's stock figure also sank, falling nearly 500,000 barrels to 24.34 million barrels. That's down from 24.8 million barrels from last month, but lands between the analyst-estimated range of 24.32 million barrels to 25.1 million barrels.

Trending Up: Export sales of U.S. grains are expected to turn higher in this week's report from the USDA, according to grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week. Traders say that they expect U.S. corn export sales to total anywhere from 1.4 million metric tons to 2.2 million tons for the week ended April 14. If sales hit the high end of this range, it will be up from last week's total of 1.73 million tons. Meanwhile, soybeans are forecast between 500,000 tons and 1.95 million tons, versus 1.01 million tons reported last week. Wheat sales are forecast at 100,000 tons to 550,000 tons versus 321,300 tons last week.


AHEAD


--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1517ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 75.52% 735 End-of-day quote.23.89%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 156.5 End-of-day quote.-6.65%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 141.275 End-of-day quote.1.18%
S&P 500 0.12% 4466.35 Real-time Quote.-6.38%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.28% 668.7306 Real-time Quote.34.81%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.49% 681.6867 Real-time Quote.26.32%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.32% 464.5 End-of-day quote.13.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.28% 82 Delayed Quote.7.25%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 67.57% 984.5 End-of-day quote.27.73%
