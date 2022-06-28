Log in
Soybeans Higher as Crop Condition Slides - Daily Grain Highlights

06/28/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Soybeans for November delivery rose 2.1% to $14.62 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday fter a USDA report showed a decline in U.S. crop conditions.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 2% to $9.36 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 1% to $6.59 1/4 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Drying Out: Grain futures on the CBOT turned higher due in large part to a decline in crop conditions reported by the USDA in its latest Crop Progress report. "The heat we have had recently has taken a toll with the weekend rains not being reflected in last nights' figures," said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex in a note. Futures fell yesterday in reaction to rainfall being seen in the Midwest over the weekend, with more expected in the coming days.

It's Technical: Questions about how weather will look in growing areas going forward are helping propel grain futures on the CBOT - reversing some steep selling in recent days. "Last week's selloff was certainly influenced by moderating weather forecasts for the grain and oilseed markets, but that came within a backdrop of heightened global economic concerns," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. "The markets are currently dominated by Algo computers triggered by reading headlines and technical momentum signals."


INSIGHTS


Back on the Grid: Ethanol forecasts provided by analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week say that the range of possible daily production and stocks data is wider than previously expected. They forecast daily production anywhere from 1.024 million barrels per day to 1.075 barrels per day, and inventories between 22.85 million barrels to 23.6 million barrels. The EIA didn' report ethanol data last week, attributing the missing week to "systems issues." However, ethanol refineries are seen as very busy at a time where E15 is being allowed for sale during the summer months.

Reviving Resilience: The shortages on grocery store shelves that consumers experienced throughout the pandemic highlight a lesson for the nation's food system, said U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack. "We had a very efficient system, but we forgot that efficient systems also need to be resilient," Mr. Vilsack said Monday evening at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum in Chicago. "We learned that our system is not as resilient as it needs to be." Mr. Vilsack said the administration has worked to address some supply-chain problems, aiming to reduce congestion in ports, and said more local and regionalized meat processing could help the U.S. tackle future disruptions.


AHEAD:


--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-The USDA will release its quarterly Hogs and Pigs report at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

-The USDA will release its acreage report at noon ET Thursday.

-The USDA will release its quarterly grain stocks report at noon ET Thursday.

-The USDA will release its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.


Chip Cutter contributed to this article.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1534ET

