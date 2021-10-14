Log in
Soybeans Higher as Fund Interest Returns -- Daily Grain Highlights

10/14/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais

-- Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.9% to $12.06 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with fund traders returning to buying grain futures after Wednesday's risk-off trade.

-- Corn for December delivery rose 0.9% to $5.16 3/4 a bushel.

-- Wheat for December delivery rose 0.8% to $7.24 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Righting the Ship: Grain futures on the CBOT finished higher as the hands-off sentiment seen Wednesday reversed in Thursday's session.

"The Ags are ... modestly higher at midday, riding the tide of money returning to the commodity sector following yesterday's selloff," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX.

Traders are also looking at high fertilizer prices as a factor supporting grain futures.

"Fundamentals currently suggest greater risk of even more problems in the months ahead, rather than fewer, suggesting that this could be a significant issue for global balance sheets next year," Mr. Suderman said.

New Wave: Also spurring a new wave of interest Thursday is the opportunity grain traders see after the drop in futures following Tuesday's WASDE report.

"The USDA announced the sale of 330,000 tons of soybeans to China on Wednesday -- Chinese buyers taking advantage of six- month lows," said Robert Yawger of Mizuho Securities USA.

USDA confirmed Thursday morning a new flash sale to unknown destinations of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans.

INSIGHTS

La Nina Ahead?: The NOAA is forecasting that there is an 87% probability of a La Niña climate developing in December 2021 through February 2022, which may have implications for crops being grown in the next season. Currently, the world climate is seen as normal, according to the NOAA, but added it will release its three-month seasonal and precipitation outlooks next week.

Production Surge: U.S. ethanol production surged for the week ended Oct. 8, jumping to above 1 million barrels per day, its highest level since late July. The EIA said U.S. daily ethanol production through Oct. 8 hit a rate of 1.03 million barrels per day, up from 978,000 barrels per day reported last week.

The uptick exceeds estimates provided to Dow Jones by analysts, who had forecast production to rise to as high as 993,000 barrels per day.

Climbing Sales: Grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect export sales of U.S. corn and soybeans for the week ended Oct. 7 to climb.

Participants estimate corn sales anywhere from 700,000 metric tons to 1.6 million tons, while soybean sales are seen anywhere from 600,000 tons to 1.4 million tons. If totals hit the high end of trader expectations, it will be an uptick from last week's totals.

"Most of the elevators along the Mississippi are exporting again which is good news for nearby demand," said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.

AHEAD

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday.

-- The CFTC is due to release its weekly commitments of traders report at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1551ET

