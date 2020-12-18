Soybeans Higher as Futures Blow Past $12 Barrier

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery rose 1.6% to $12.20 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, breaking the $12 per bushel per barrel for the first time since 2014 amid indications of further Chinese interest in buying U.S. soybeans.

--Corn for March delivery rose 1.2% to $4.37 1/2 a bushel.

--Wheat for March delivery fell 0.1% to $6.08 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Still Hungry: Soybean futures lead row crops higher Friday, amid trader speculation that China is turning to the U.S. to secure soybean supplies instead of Brazil -- with the Brazilian soybean crop coming up short amid a streak of dry weather. "Extending the U.S. export season due to delays to the start of the Brazilian harvest is one of those factors that could wreck USDA's balance sheet, depending on the extent of the delays," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Only then will the market start to factor in actual production losses." This sentiment has pushed soybean futures past the $12 per bushel mark, the first time since August 2014 they've traded this high.

Argentina Dry Spell: Corn futures followed soybeans closely Friday. "It's all about Argentina here, the weather, and the strike," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital, referring to a work stoppage by Argentina port workers and dry weather. While Brazil is expected to receive rains this weekend, DTN said Argentina's crops will receive only a "marginal" benefit from this rain.

INSIGHTS

Hold Your Horses: U.S. futures got a lift amid sentiment that China will need a few million metric tons of U.S. soybeans this marketing year. However, there are some complications U.S. traders may not be considering, Darin Friedrichs of StoneX said. "First is that Brazil is cheaper so there's an incentive to wait. Also, soybean and soybean meal stocks [in China] are also at high levels for this time of year," he said. Because of this, some companies might feel comfortable with their stocks levels and try to wait until Brazil has a new crop.

Warm Welcome: The U.S. agricultural industry struck a hopeful tone following confirmation from the Biden-Harris transition team that Michael Regan has been selected to lead the EPA - with the ethanol industry particularly hopeful that Biden's pick will be friendlier to biofuels. "President-elect Joe Biden understands the importance of a strong Renewable Fuel Standard and has soundly denounced the outgoing administration's actions to undermine the RFS," said Geoff Cooper, head of the Renewable Fuels Association. "We are eager to work with the next EPA Administrator to put the RFS back on track and accelerate decarbonization of our nation's transportation fuels."

