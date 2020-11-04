Soybeans Higher on Brazilian Weather Woes

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for January delivery rose 2.1% to $10.86 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday as traders monitored weather conditions in southern Brazil that could affect the health of the soybean crop.

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.1% to $4.05 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for January delivery fell 0.3% to $6.06 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dry Ground: U.S. soybean futures got a lift Wednesday from reports of dry weather damaging soybean crops in South America. According to weather firm DTN, while the drier southern areas of Brazil have benefited from recent showers, "relative dryness over the next 5-7 days may be concerning in some areas." AgResource says sold out fund managers are looking to want to reestablish positions.

Strange Cargo: Another factor for the soybean uptick was a Reuters news story saying a vessel left Baton Rouge yesterday loaded with roughly 38,000 metric tons of soybeans destined for Brazil. "Cargoes going to Brazil are obviously not the norm which has caused the market to reassess forward demand for U.S. soy," said Marex Spectron. Brazil is the main competitor to the U.S. on the world export market for soybeans.

Back To Fundamentals: With the U.S. presidential election still undecided, many grain traders shifted their focus back to fundamentals Wednesday, said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Right now, the attention is on the remaining U.S. harvest and crop sizes." According to the USDA's crop progress report released Monday, corn and soybean harvests are progressing faster than the usual pace, and are almost complete.

INSIGHTS

Rising Tide: U.S. ethanol production is up 20,000 barrels per day this week, bringing the daily production figure up to 961,000 barrels per day. The uptick is counter to the expectation of grains traders that production would fall as rising coronavirus cases limit fuel consumption. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories also rose, possibly a reflection of a resurgent Covid-19 -- with inventory rising 74,000 barrels to a total of 19.66 million barrels.

Ramping Up Demand: Export sales of corn are expected to be high in this week's export sales report from the USDA, according to grains traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Corn exports are expected to total 1.8 million to 3.1 million metric tons. If the total hits the high end of expectations, it would be roughly 1 million tons more than recorded last week. Export demand for corn has been a factor pulling corn futures up in the last month, although the most-active futures contract has been in a correction over the past week.

A Different Picture: While U.S. agricultural markets have bounced at times over the last five years -- economic doldrums have been hard to shake for farmers and agribusiness companies. At Ohio-based grain company The Andersons, executives say the recent rally in corn, soybean and wheat futures has staying power, mainly because it's driven by demand. Much of that's from China purchases, some of which are at record-highs. But Andersons CEO Patrick Bowe said corn-based ethanol production is set to rise if people begin driving more, and continued need for animal feed from livestock producers is helping support prices. "People are in a much better position," he said on the quarterly call.

AHEAD:

--Zoetis Inc. will release third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.

