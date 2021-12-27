Soybeans Rise as Dry Weather Curbs South American Supplies -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Paulo Trevisani

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 2.3%, to $13.71 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday in a bullish day for commodities and as dry weather hurts crops in South America.

--Corn for March delivery climbed 1.5%, to $6.14 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for March delivery fell 1.3%, to $8.04 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Inflated Grains: Inflation concerns are helping to support grain prices. AgResource said that "new money is flowing into commodities based on inflationary fears and the need for diversification away from equity." The research firm expects rainfall in Brazil and Argentina to remain low, adding that "the CBOT needs to add weather premium to account for reduced South American production potential." Modest corrections should be seen as a buying opportunity, AgResource said.

Corn Exports: The USDA said private exporters reported sales of 269,240 metric tons of corn for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year. The news came before the agency's weekly export inspections report showed declining sales for the grain. Corn prices have been boosted by lower yields in South American crops due to dryer-than-usual weather.

INSIGHT

Volatile New Year: Grain prices are expected to weaken in 2022 as global supplies catch up to demand, with U.S. farmers forecast to add acreage amid surging demand and inflation worldwide. Stronger planting is seen as limiting how much higher grain prices may rise. Geopolitical factors are likely to add volatility, though. If Russia, a leading wheat producer, attacks Ukraine, for example, wheat prices are expected to jump. China's appetite for grains is also in question, as growth is expected to slow in 2022, while supply chain bottlenecks may crimp the U.S.'s ability to export.

Dry South: South American crop-damaging weather kept supporting grain futures, with no improvement in sight, according to AgResource. "The 2-week South American weather pattern shows no sign of meaningful change," the research firm said. "Crop sizes are shrinking across South America based on adverse weather," AgResource said, adding that the early soybean harvest in Brazil's Northeast region will begin in mid-January, when sunshine and drier weather are desirable. As for wheat, AgResource says: "There is talk that the Iraqi wheat tender has been delayed until next week."

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m ET Thursday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will close trading early on Friday, reopening next week.

--The USDA will be closed in observance of New Year's, reopening next week.

--Kirk Maltais contributed in this article.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1510ET