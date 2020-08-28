Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/27
542.5 USc   +1.97%
News 
SummaryAll News

Soybeans Rise as Dry Weather Weakens Crops

08/28/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

By Paulo Trevisani

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.90% to $9.50 and 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as dry weather forecasts increase the odds of lower crop conditions.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.21% to $3.59 and 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.36% to $5.48 and 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

HELP FROM ABROAD: The USDA said sales of 324,032 metric tons of corn have been reported to unknown destinations. But grain markets moved little, as traders wait for crop data next week, which they expect will reveal further deterioration. Weather is the main driver of crop yields, with dry conditions this month trimming expectations. "This week's extreme heat really pushed crop maturity to the detriment of yield," AgResource says.

BEANS LOOK STRONGER: StoneX's Arlan Suderman says there's no evidence that ending stocks will be low enough to support prices. Soybeans look stronger than corn and wheat, mainly because "fundamentals are stronger, " Suderman says. "Traders see a great chance of [weaker] crops and Chinese buying," for the beans, he says.

INSIGHT

DETERIORATING CONDITIONS: AgResource says USDA's Monday report on crop conditions is expected to show further deterioration. That would support prices, particularly for soybeans, but ending stock projections remain high for all grains. "Trying to decide when the CBOT has digested how small-is-small in US soybeans determines when a CBOT top is set," AgResource says.

HOGS HUNGRY FOR CORN: China's hog numbers are rising again as swine fever is brought under control, increasing the odds that US exports will support corn prices over the next few months, Capital Economics says. Futures have been oscillating between hopes of greater exports and fears of excessive supply. Capital Economics expects commodities in general to benefit from the US Fed's decision to let inflation run hotter for longer, which could weaken the dollar. Signs of global economic recovery are also expected to boost prices next week, although CE warns China may report some disappointing PMI data.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA releases its weekly crop progress report for the 2020/21 crop at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA releases its monthly grain crushings report at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday.

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at Paulo.Trevisani@WSJ.com

