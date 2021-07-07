Soybeans Rise as Traders Anticipate Chinese Buying

By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.7%, to $13.27 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, amid speculation that China may take advantage of the recent price break to buy more exports.

--Wheat for September delivery fell 0.6%, to $6.22 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.6%, at $5.31 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Running Back: Soybean futures led grains higher in trading Wednesday. Supporting soybeans today is speculation among grains traders that China is purchasing more U.S. exports--on top of the USDA's crop progress report showing a 1-point decline in crops in good or excellent condition. "With talk of Chinese buying interest on the pull-back and extremely tight supplies of old crop beans, look for buyers to show up on this break," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. The USDA did not confirm and flash sales today, but traders think Friday's export sales report may show further U.S. sales to China.

In Step: Much of the movement in today's session is linked to yesterday's crop progress report from the USDA, which showed soybean condition dropping one point to 59% good-or-excellent condition and spring wheat dropping four points to just 16% good-or-excellent condition. Corn condition, meanwhile, stayed put at 64% good-or-excellent. These ratings were the primary mover of futures throughout the day, said AgriTel--adding that next week will likely show some recovery in condition ratings. "These crop ratings will probably improve next week with the recent rains," said the firm.

INSIGHTS

Easing Off: After climbing last week to nearly 2 million metric tons, the USDA is expected to report that soybean export sales have retracted. For the week ended July 1, soybean export sales are expected to be anywhere between 200,000 tons to 775,000 tons, according to grains traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal--which is down from 1.76 million tons reported by the USDA for the week ended June 24. However, corn exports are expected to stay within lower levels--with exports forecast at anywhere from 75,000 tons to 700,000 tons this week.

New Focus: The USDA's next WASDE report is due out next Monday, and some grains traders are looking towards yield estimates for the 2021/22 crops to get an indication of how well--or poorly--the U.S. is supplied going into the next marketing year. However, the USDA may not touch these estimates, opting to wait until there's more clarity about the weather before releasing preliminary estimates, said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "It takes very little reduction in the national yield to necessitate rationing of demand over the coming year, based on current demand estimates," said Mr. Suderman, adding that the firm's current estimates for corn and soybeans are below the trend line.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its monthly supply and demand report at noon ET Monday.

