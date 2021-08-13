Soybeans Rise as Traders Buy on WASDE Strength -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais



--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.8% to $13.65 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, with traders following through on buying futures in response to Thursday's bullish WASDE report.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 1.2% to $7.62 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.1% to $5.73 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Aftermath: CBOT grain futures rose Friday, with traders still digesting Thursday's WASDE report and the implications of aggressive cuts to yield and production forecasts made by the USDA. "Futures are higher at midday with active end user and fund buying noted following the opening," said AgResource--although the firm also noted that momentum from the report seemed to fade late in the day and will likely be gone by Monday.

Seven Straight: The winning streak of USDA confirmations of new flash sales of U.S. grain exports stands at seven sessions. The USDA confirmed Friday that 326,200 metric tons of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations, with 200 tons being delivered in 2020/21 and the remainder in 2021/22. An additional 126,000 tons of soybeans were also sold to China, for delivery in 2021/22. Stronger demand for U.S. soybeans has been supportive for CBOT soybean futures, and continued to lift them Friday.

Record Territory: Wheat futures edged closer to their highest in over eight years Friday, driven largely by cuts made by the USDA to wheat production in Canada and Russia in its WASDE report. "USDA's revision of Russia's production potential was expected, but yesterday's figures surprised by the size of the reduction," said AgriTel. "This figure creates some confusion compared to the higher estimates of other analysts. Such a number would lead to a decrease in the exported volume from Russia compared to last year."

INSIGHTS

Back to Basics: The focus of grain traders is gradually returning to weather conditions in U.S. growing areas after Thursrday's WASDE report, said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "Of course, demand or lack thereof" is also a factor he says. Hot temperatures and dry conditions are expected to prevail in wheat-growing areas over the weekend, according to DTN.

Down And Dirty: In addition to weather, grain traders are honing their attention on next week's Pro Farmer Crop Tour, which is covering ground in seven different states. "Traders won't pay so much attention from the yield estimates as they will the comments flowing from the fields," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "They'll be looking for reports on how the corn is filling, size of ears, etc., for corn, along with pod numbers, size of pods, and how they're filling for soybeans." According to Mr. Suderman, the movement of futures following the WASDE report suggests that some traders are holding off on making decisions until after news from the Crop Tour begins to filter onto newswire services.

AHEAD:

--The Pro Farmer Crop Tour begins surveying Midwestern farmland Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1535ET