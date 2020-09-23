Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/23
549 USc   -1.61%
09/23Soybeans, corn hit 1-week low as U.S. harvest advances
RE
09/23Soybeans hit 1-week low as U.S. harvest swells supplies
RE
09/23JAYSON PENN : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Soybeans, corn hit 1-week low as U.S. harvest advances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

* Soybeans drop 1.2%, corn down 0.9% on hopes of ample supplies

* Wheat falls for 2nd session as stronger dollar hits demand for U.S. products

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell 1.2% on Thursday while corn lost more ground, with both commodities hitting a one-week low as an advancing U.S. harvest boosted supplies, although losses were checked by strong demand from China.

Corn extended declines to a fourth straight session while wheat slid for a second day, dropping 1.1% as a stronger dollar made U.S. supplies more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"A stronger U.S. dollar is not helping but we also suspect the market is fatigued after such a strong rally from mid-August," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to soybean prices climbing to their highest since June 2018 last week.

Meanwhile, favourable weather helped the U.S. harvest for corn and soybeans gather pace. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said U.S. farmers had completed 6% of the soybean harvest and that the corn harvest was 8% complete.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) slid 1.2% to $10.02-3/4 a bushel by 0305 GMT, the lowest since Sept. 16, while corn fell 0.9% to $3.65-1/4 a bushel and wheat was down 1.1% at $5.42-3/4 a bushel.

However, strong demand from China helped limit declines.

The USDA on Wednesday confirmed private sales of another 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China as well as 126,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. It was the fourteenth trading day in a row that the government has announced a soybean sale to China.

Argentina's upcoming soybean and corn crops will be smaller than last season's due to dry weather and capital controls that are hurting farmers' profits, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a teleconference with agricultural analysts on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soyoil, soybean and corn futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were net buyers of soymeal futures. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.90% 64.27 End-of-day quote.-19.56%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.20% 368.5 End-of-day quote.-4.64%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.19% 341.3 End-of-day quote.12.47%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.00% 32.66 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.61% 549 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
09/23Soybeans, corn hit 1-week low as U.S. harvest advances
RE
09/23Soybeans hit 1-week low as U.S. harvest swells supplies
RE
09/23JAYSON PENN : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/23GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/23Wheat Futures Fall On Supply Growth Signals
DJ
09/23U.S. wheat, corn, soy fall as dollar rises; harvest accelerates
RE
09/23Uncle Ben's Changes Brand Rooted in Racist Imagery. Now It's Ben's Original--..
DJ
09/23U.S. wheat futures fall on fading export hopes, corn weak, soy flat
RE
09/23General Mills Reports Stronger Sales, But Growth Moderates -- Update
DJ
09/23General Mills Reports Another Sales Gain, But Growth Slows
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group