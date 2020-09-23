Soybeans, corn hit 1-week low as U.S. harvest advances

* Soybeans drop 1.2%, corn down 0.9% on hopes of ample
supplies
* Wheat falls for 2nd session as stronger dollar hits demand
for
U.S. products
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell 1.2% on
Thursday while corn lost more ground, with both commodities
hitting a one-week low as an advancing U.S. harvest boosted
supplies, although losses were checked by strong demand from
China.
Corn extended declines to a fourth straight session while
wheat slid for a second day, dropping 1.1% as a stronger dollar
made U.S. supplies more expensive for buyers holding other
currencies.
"A stronger U.S. dollar is not helping but we also suspect
the market is fatigued after such a strong rally from
mid-August," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy
at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to soybean prices
climbing to their highest since June 2018 last week.
Meanwhile, favourable weather helped the U.S. harvest for
corn and soybeans gather pace. The United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said U.S. farmers had completed 6%
of the soybean harvest and that the corn harvest was 8%
complete.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) slid 1.2% to $10.02-3/4 a bushel by 0305 GMT,
the lowest since Sept. 16, while corn fell 0.9% to
$3.65-1/4 a bushel and wheat was down 1.1% at $5.42-3/4 a
bushel.
However, strong demand from China helped limit declines.
The USDA on Wednesday confirmed private sales of another
132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China as well as 126,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations. It was the fourteenth trading
day in a row that the government has announced a soybean sale to
China.
Argentina's upcoming soybean and corn crops will be smaller
than last season's due to dry weather and capital controls that
are hurting farmers' profits, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange
said in a teleconference with agricultural analysts on
Wednesday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soyoil,
soybean and corn futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.
The funds were net buyers of soymeal futures.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath)