Soybeans up for 4th session on strong Chinese demand, corn rebounds

* Soybeans at 7-month high as Chinese buying drives up
prices
* Dry weather in parts of U.S. Midwest supports corn,
soybeans
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose to a
seven-month high on Thursday, gaining for a fourth consecutive
session, as the market was underpinned by strong Chinese demand
and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.
Corn rose after closing marginally lower on Wednesday, while
wheat gained for a third straight session.
"U.S. dryness is a concern but not a major issue, the key
driver here is Chinese buying," said one Singapore-based trader.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade added 0.1% to $9.25 a bushel by 0354 GMT, near a
session high of $9.26-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Jan. 21.
Corn rose 0.5% to $3.56 a bushel and wheat was
up 0.1% at $5.40-1/2 a bushel.
Private exporters reported the sale of 400,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year,
the U.S. Agriculture Department said Wednesday morning.
China, by far the world's biggest soybean importer, has
stepped up purchases of U.S. beans in recent weeks and there are
expectations of more purchases after talks between senior
officials of the two countries.
Hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest raised concerns
about the soybean crop as it nears the end of the key
development phase following near-perfect weather throughout
planting and early growth stages.
Adverse weather in leading exporting nations is underpinning
wheat prices.
A sharp fall in France's soft wheat harvest this year due to
adverse weather throughout the crop cycle will reduce exports
from the European Union's largest grain producer by nearly 40%
in 2020/21, consultancy Agritel forecast on Wednesday.
Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean, wheat and soyoil futures contracts and net sellers of
soymeal and corn, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Anil D'Silva)