Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/27
596.5 USc   +1.40%
11/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/27Chinese buying spree pressures EU grain market
RE
11/27Indian farmers clash with police in protest over market reform
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands of protesting Indian farmers and police face-off at New Delhi border

11/28/2020 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - India deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary forces at a New Delhi border on Saturday as thousands of farmers from neighbouring states blocked major roads into the capital, in protest against recent agricultural deregulation.

A day after clashes ended with an agreement that the farmers could demonstrate in the capital, tensions rose again in the protests over laws that farmers fear could rob them of minimum guaranteed prices for their produce.

Farmers who arrived in trucks, buses and tractors at Delhi's Singhu border with Haryana state on Friday, blocked the main northern highway into the capital on Saturday morning, chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and waved the red, yellow and green flags of farmer's unions.

They appeared ready for a long sit-in and refused to relocate to a designated protest site, raising fears of fresh clashes between security forces and protesters.

On Friday, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters before letting them march into the capital and stage a protest at a designated site.

Both security forces and farmers have installed barricades to prevent a repeat of Friday's clashes.

Harbhajan Singh, 75, from Amritsar in the major northern farming state of Punjab, said he and others were carrying provisions and were prepared to camp out.

"We have been harassed by the government. We want a special parliament session for withdrawal of the new farm laws," Singh said, adding he hopes farmers from other states will join the protests to pressure on the government.

Opposition Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government.

"Our slogan was, 'Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer,' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the soldier stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous," Gandhi tweeted in reaction to a photo of a policeman attempting to hit a farmer with a baton.

Modi's laws, enacted in September, let farmers sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers like Walmart Inc, not just at government-regulated wholesale markets where growers are assured of a minimum procurement price.

But many small growers worry they will be left vulnerable to big business and could eventually lose the price supports for key staples such as wheat and rice.

The government says there is no plan to eliminate wholesale markets and that farmers have the choice of buyers. It hopes the deregulation attracts agricultural investment and fixes supply chains that lose one-fourth of India's produce to wastage. (Reporting by Danish Siddiqui; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Euan Rocha and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2020
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
11/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/27Chinese buying spree pressures EU grain market
RE
11/27Indian farmers clash with police in protest over market reform
RE
11/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/25Wheat Drops as Rain Hits the U.S. Plains
DJ
11/25Wheat down 3%; soy, corn also sag on pre-holiday slide
RE
11/25Deere Expects More Machinery Sales as Crop Prices Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/25Deere Expects More Machinery Sales as Crop Prices Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/25Deere Expects More Machinery Sales as Crop Prices Rise--Update
DJ
11/24Wheat gains for 4th session, at near 3-week top on U.S. crop worries
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ