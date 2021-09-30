U.S. Corn Exports Miss Forecasts

By Kirk Maltais

Exports sales of U.S. corn fell below the range forecasted by grains traders this week, driven largely by a reduction in sales to unknown destinations.

In this week's export sales report, the USDA says that for the week ended September 23, corn sales for the 2021/22 marketing year totaled 370,400 metric tons. The total missed the expectations of grains traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week, who forecast sales to total anywhere from 400,000 tons and 1.1 million tons.

Driving this week's totals for corn is a reduction of 110,900 tons sold to unknown destinations. The top purchasers of corn this week are Guatemala, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Wheat sales for the week, meanwhile, fell on the low end of trader expectations, while soybean sales fell on the high end of trader forecasts. In pre-market trading on the CBOT this morning, corn and soybean futures are up 0.1%, while wheat is up 0.7%.

