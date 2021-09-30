Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 09/29
710.25 USc   +0.53%
09/29Corn edges lower as market awaits USDA report
RE
09/29CHS : Corn, soybeans, wheat move higher ahead of USDA stocks data
RE
09/29How a U.S. government shutdown might impact grain markets -Braun
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

U.S. Corn Exports Miss Forecasts

09/30/2021 | 09:14am EDT
By Kirk Maltais

Exports sales of U.S. corn fell below the range forecasted by grains traders this week, driven largely by a reduction in sales to unknown destinations.

In this week's export sales report, the USDA says that for the week ended September 23, corn sales for the 2021/22 marketing year totaled 370,400 metric tons. The total missed the expectations of grains traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week, who forecast sales to total anywhere from 400,000 tons and 1.1 million tons.

Driving this week's totals for corn is a reduction of 110,900 tons sold to unknown destinations. The top purchasers of corn this week are Guatemala, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Wheat sales for the week, meanwhile, fell on the low end of trader expectations, while soybean sales fell on the high end of trader forecasts. In pre-market trading on the CBOT this morning, corn and soybean futures are up 0.1%, while wheat is up 0.7%.

To see related data, search "U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Shipment Totals" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 0913ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.22% 539 End-of-day quote.10.02%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.53% 710.25 End-of-day quote.10.89%
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
