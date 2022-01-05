Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 01/04
770 USc   +1.58%
U.S. Ethanol Inventories Jump

01/05/2022 | 11:08am EST
By Kirk Maltais

Stocks of ethanol in the U.S. have jumped to their highest level since mid-August, the EIA reported today.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that for the week ended Dec. 31, ethanol inventories totaled 21.36 million barrels, up from last week's total of 20.68 million barrels. It is the highest that stocks have been in over four months, since mid-August of last year.

Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week forecasted inventories to be anywhere between 20.53 million barrels to 20.98 million barrels this week.

The EIA pegs daily production at 1.05 million barrels per day, which is down from 1.06 million barrels reported last week. Analysts had forecast daily production to be anywhere from 1.05 million barrels to 1.07 million barrels.

Corn futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are down in trading this morning, falling 0.6% to $6.06 per bushel.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.44% 609.5 End-of-day quote.2.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.46% 81.32 Delayed Quote.1.30%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.08% 501.3416 Delayed Quote.0.25%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.58% 770 End-of-day quote.-0.10%
WTI 1.68% 78.34 Delayed Quote.0.78%
