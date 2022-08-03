U.S. Ethanol Production Picks Up

By Kirk Maltais

Daily production of ethanol in the U.S. rose this week, exceeding analyst estimates, according to EIA data.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that daily ethanol production rose to 1.043 million barrels per day for the week ended July 29, which is up from 1.021 million barrels the previous week. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week had forecast production to land anywhere from 1.011 million barrels to 1.04 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the EIA reported higher ethanol inventories for the week, totaling 23.39 million barrels from 23.33 million barrels reported last week. Analysts had forecast anywhere between 23 million barrels to 23.43 million barrels.

Corn futures on the CBOT are slightly higher in trading today, with the most-active corn contract up 0.1% to $5.95 per bushel.

