WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-07-17
794.00 USc   -31.40%
10:54aU.S. Ethanol Production Picks Up
DJ
09:54aFirst Ukraine grain ship passes through Bosphorus en route to Lebanon
RE
07:45aASR Group in 10-year deal to buy non-genetically modified sugar from Raizen
RE
U.S. Ethanol Production Picks Up

08/03/2022 | 10:54am EDT
By Kirk Maltais


Daily production of ethanol in the U.S. rose this week, exceeding analyst estimates, according to EIA data.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that daily ethanol production rose to 1.043 million barrels per day for the week ended July 29, which is up from 1.021 million barrels the previous week. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week had forecast production to land anywhere from 1.011 million barrels to 1.04 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the EIA reported higher ethanol inventories for the week, totaling 23.39 million barrels from 23.33 million barrels reported last week. Analysts had forecast anywhere between 23 million barrels to 23.43 million barrels.

Corn futures on the CBOT are slightly higher in trading today, with the most-active corn contract up 0.1% to $5.95 per bushel.

To see related data, search "U.S. DOE Oil Data: PADD Breakdown" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1053ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.37% 98.42 Delayed Quote.28.08%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.72% 485.0361 Real-time Quote.2.32%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
WTI -1.70% 92.357 Delayed Quote.24.50%
