U.S. Ethanol Production Sinks Below 1 Million Barrels Per Day

Daily production of ethanol in the U.S. has retreated to below 1 million barrels per day, the lowest it has been since early May.

In its weekly report released Wednesday, the EIA said that U.S. ethanol production is at 986,000 barrels per day for the week ended July 30, a 27,000 barrel-per-day decrease from last week. The decline is far more than expected by analysts this week, with those surveyed by Dow Jones forecasting ethanol production at anywhere from 1.008 million to 1.02 million barrels.

Inventories also fell this week, dropping 373,000 barrels to 22.28 million barrels. The decline is also more than expected by traders, who had anticipated stocks to decline to only as low as 22.5 million barrels.

Corn futures are elevated in trading Wednesday, ahead of tomorrow's WASDE report. The most-active futures contract is up 0.6% in trading today to nearly $5.57 per bushel Wednesday.

