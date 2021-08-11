Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 08/10
727 USc   +2.21%
11:14aU.S. Ethanol Production Sinks Below 1 Million Barrels Per Day
DJ
12:22aWheat eases after strong rally, soybeans up for 2nd session
RE
08/10Wheat falls from six-day high, supply concerns limit losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Ethanol Production Sinks Below 1 Million Barrels Per Day

08/11/2021 | 11:14am EDT
By Kirk Maltais

Daily production of ethanol in the U.S. has retreated to below 1 million barrels per day, the lowest it has been since early May.

In its weekly report released Wednesday, the EIA said that U.S. ethanol production is at 986,000 barrels per day for the week ended July 30, a 27,000 barrel-per-day decrease from last week. The decline is far more than expected by analysts this week, with those surveyed by Dow Jones forecasting ethanol production at anywhere from 1.008 million to 1.02 million barrels.

Inventories also fell this week, dropping 373,000 barrels to 22.28 million barrels. The decline is also more than expected by traders, who had anticipated stocks to decline to only as low as 22.5 million barrels.

Corn futures are elevated in trading Wednesday, ahead of tomorrow's WASDE report. The most-active futures contract is up 0.6% in trading today to nearly $5.57 per bushel Wednesday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1113ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.18% 549.25 End-of-day quote.13.48%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.21% 727 End-of-day quote.13.51%
