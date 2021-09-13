U.S. Grain Inspections Stay Low

By Kirk Maltais



Export inspections for U.S. grain are low again this week, with Gulf-area ports still attempting to repair and reopen from damage due to Hurricane Ida earlier this month.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that corn inspections for the week ended Sept. 9 totaled 138,189 metric tons--down from 278,294 tons last week and 939,113 tons at the same time last year.

The vast majority of corn inspected was destined for Mexico, with 133,446 tons being inspected for shipping there. Taiwan was the next-leading buyer, at 4,305 tons.

Meanwhile, soybean inspections totaled 105,368 tons for the week, up slightly from 90,603 tons last week but well down from 1.63 million tons at the same time last year. Wheat inspections totaled 547,943 tons, up from 412,649 tons last week and down from 694,154 tons last year.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana earlier this month as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Damage from the storm has impeded shipping grains out of ports in the area.

Futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are lower Monday, with most-active corn futures down 0.7%, soybeans are down 0.1%, and wheat is down 0.3%.

