Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 09/10
675 USc   -0.95%
11:42aU.S. Grain Inspections Stay Low
DJ
08:57aIndia's August retail inflation eases to a four month low
RE
08:57aIndia's August retail inflation eases to a four month low
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Grain Inspections Stay Low

09/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections for U.S. grain are low again this week, with Gulf-area ports still attempting to repair and reopen from damage due to Hurricane Ida earlier this month.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that corn inspections for the week ended Sept. 9 totaled 138,189 metric tons--down from 278,294 tons last week and 939,113 tons at the same time last year.

The vast majority of corn inspected was destined for Mexico, with 133,446 tons being inspected for shipping there. Taiwan was the next-leading buyer, at 4,305 tons.

Meanwhile, soybean inspections totaled 105,368 tons for the week, up slightly from 90,603 tons last week but well down from 1.63 million tons at the same time last year. Wheat inspections totaled 547,943 tons, up from 412,649 tons last week and down from 694,154 tons last year.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana earlier this month as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Damage from the storm has impeded shipping grains out of ports in the area.

Futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are lower Monday, with most-active corn futures down 0.7%, soybeans are down 0.1%, and wheat is down 0.3%.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 1141ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.36% 502.75 End-of-day quote.3.87%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.95% 675 End-of-day quote.5.39%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
11:42aU.S. Grain Inspections Stay Low
DJ
08:57aIndia's August retail inflation eases to a four month low
RE
08:57aIndia's August retail inflation eases to a four month low
RE
08:56aIndia's August retail inflation eases to 5.30% y/y
RE
07:18aSoybeans, corn fall on forecast of larger U.S. crops
RE
09/12Soybeans gain for 2nd session on strong Chinese demand
RE
09/12Soybeans gain for 2nd session on strong Chinese demand
RE
09/10Soybeans firm, fail to erase earlier losses
RE
09/10Corn Rises on Neutral WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
09/10Argentina agrees short-term contract with Parana River dredger -gov't source
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral