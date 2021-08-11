U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Aug 5

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended Aug. 5. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA.

Estimates Actuals --------- ------- ------- Aug 5 July 29 July 22 --------- --------- ------- ------- WHEAT 250-550 308.3 510.2 --------- ------- ------- CORN 250-1000 898.4 414.1 --------- --------- ------- ------- SOYBEANS 450-900 436.2 233.5 --------- --------- ------- ------- SOYMEAL 75-300 154.1 160.4 --------- --------- ------- ------- SOYOIL 0-12 3.2 2.2 --------- --------- ------- -------

