WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 08/10
727 USc   +2.21%
12:57pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Aug 5
DJ
11:14aU.S. Ethanol Production Sinks Below 1 Million Barrels Per Day
DJ
12:22aWheat eases after strong rally, soybeans up for 2nd session
RE
U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Aug 5

08/11/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended Aug. 5. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
           Estimates  Actuals 
           ---------  -------  ------- 
             Aug 5    July 29  July 22 
---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
 
WHEAT        250-550    308.3    510.2 
---------             -------  ------- 
CORN        250-1000    898.4    414.1 
---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
SOYBEANS     450-900    436.2    233.5 
---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
SOYMEAL       75-300    154.1    160.4 
---------  ---------  -------  ------- 
SOYOIL          0-12      3.2      2.2 
---------  ---------  -------  -------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1256ET

