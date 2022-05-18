Log in
U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for May 12

05/18/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended May 12. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
           Estimates  Actuals 
           ---------  -------  -------- 
            May 12     May 5   April 28 
---------  ---------  -------  -------- 
WHEAT         50-400    138.4     161.2 
---------             -------  -------- 
CORN        750-1300    239.3    1520.4 
---------  ---------  -------  -------- 
SOYBEANS     200-800    221.0    1141.6 
---------  ---------  -------  -------- 
SOYMEAL      100-300    198.0     232.6 
---------  ---------  -------  -------- 
SOYOIL          0-20      0.6      14.7 
---------  ---------  -------  --------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1352ET

