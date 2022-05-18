U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for May 12

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended May 12. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA.

Estimates Actuals --------- ------- -------- May 12 May 5 April 28 --------- --------- ------- -------- WHEAT 50-400 138.4 161.2 --------- ------- -------- CORN 750-1300 239.3 1520.4 --------- --------- ------- -------- SOYBEANS 200-800 221.0 1141.6 --------- --------- ------- -------- SOYMEAL 100-300 198.0 232.6 --------- --------- ------- -------- SOYOIL 0-20 0.6 14.7 --------- --------- ------- --------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1352ET