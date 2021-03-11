U.S. Wheat Drops on Signal of Lower Demand

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for May delivery fell 1.5% to $6.42 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday after Egypt's grain buying authority paid a lower price for grain exports, indicating lower demand for wheat.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 0.3% to $14.13 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for May delivery rose 0.8% to $5.38 1/2 a bushel.

Follow the Leader: Wheat futures fell Thursday, after the Egyptian state grains buyer purchased Romanian wheat for a price cheaper than its previous purchase -- $281.49 per ton vs. $291.70 last month. Egypt launched this tender for 360,000 tons late yesterday, for delivery in mid-April.

Better Than Expected: Projections for Brazilian crop production rose from the previous month, according to the latest data from Brazil's crop agency Conab. Brazilian farmers are projected to produce a record 135.1 million metric tons of soybeans this season, up from 133.8 million tons projected in February. Meanwhile, the total corn crop is seen at 108.1 million tons, up from 105.5 million tons last month. For U.S. grain futures, the uptick in production was a source of pressure today. "Conab revised higher the Brazil soybean yield and upward revised corn and soybean harvested areas, bearish for soybeans, in our opinion," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

Bulls on Parade: A new outbreak of African swine fever in China may have affected some grain trader views on continued export demand. Others were reluctant to take a selling position. "Bulls remain in control," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "Until the industry feels more confident about upcoming production potential, or we experience a disruption in demand, these markets will most likely have ready and willing buying interest."

Big Yawn: Sales of U.S. grain exports were on the high end of trader estimates, according to the USDA. For both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 marketing years, sales of corn totaled 682,800 metric tons, soybeans came in at 563,800 tons, and wheat was 360,500 tons. All were on the high end of estimates from grains traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Even so, the data had a limited effect on futures trading today. "The market wasn't expecting much in the way of exports and that is what we got," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Roaring Back: After being stifled by cold temperatures in the Midwest last month, barge shipments of US grains soared for the week ending March 6, according to the USDA. Barge grain movements totaled 848,441 tons, 93% higher than the previous week and 108% higher than the same time last year.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA and Statistics Canada will release its yearly grains and oilseeds report at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

