U.S. Wheat Export Inspections Lean

By Kirk Maltais

U.S. export inspections of wheat have been slashed this week, dropping by nearly 50% from the previous week and falling to a fraction of shipments at this time last year.

In its latest weekly grain export inspections report, the USDA said that wheat inspections totaled 185,989 metric tons for the week ended July 14. That is down from 310,002 tons reported last week, and well down from 532,898 tons reported at this time last year.

Corn and soybean inspections are up for the week, however. Corn inspections totaled 1.07 million tons for the week, while soybean inspections totaled 362,622 tons.

China was a leading destination for U.S. corn and soybeans for the week, while Yemen, Brazil, Nigeria, and Mexico are all leading destinations for U.S. wheat.

Grain futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are higher today, with corn up 1.5%, soybeans up 3%, and wheat up 4.4%.

