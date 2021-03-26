U.S. says Mexico plan to ban GMO corn imports does not apply to animal feed

CHICAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said on Friday that a Mexican plan to ban imports of
genetically modified (GMO) corn would apply to grain used for
human food products, not livestock feed, based on recent talks
he had with Mexican Agriculture Secretary Victor Villalobos
Arambula.
Vilsack said limiting the ban to food products makes a big
difference to U.S. farmers, who have long relied on Mexico as a
top export market.
"It's not going to have as great an impact as it would if it
was everything all at once all now," he said at a virtual event
hosted by the National Press Club.
Vilsack said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has
also addressed the plan with Mexico and that there is a process
under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for
raising such issues.
"I am confident that these conversations will continue to be
raised and concerns will be voiced," Vilsack said. "As they are,
there are processes that could potentially be used."
Mexico's agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Mexico late last year published an executive order that
seeks to ban in three years the use of GMO corn for human
consumption, but did not define what products would be included.
The government has pledged to substitute imports with local
production by 2024.
Victor Suarez, Mexico's deputy agriculture minister, told
Reuters last month the plan covers all food that "will
eventually reach human consumption."
He alleged that GMO corn contaminates Mexico’s native
strains of the grain.
Last year, Mexican feed companies used about 11.1 million
tonnes of imported corn, the vast majority of it sourced from
U.S. farmers, which represented nearly 70% of the sector’s total
corn purchases for the year, according to data from national
feed association CONAFAB.
Mexico imported around 16 million tonnes of mostly GMO corn
in 2020.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and David Alire Garcia in
Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)