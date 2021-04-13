U.S. soy, corn futures rise as funds step in after two losing sessions

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
rose on Tuesday, bouncing back from two days of declines on
bargain buying by investment funds and concerns about tight
supplies of both commodities, traders said.
Wheat futures also firmed, with concerns about dry soils
limiting U.S. and European production underpinning prices.
Corn and soybean futures found support at key technical
points overnight.
"We go up and down here primarily off of money flow," said
Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial
Services. "Hard breaks are continued to be looked at as buying
opportunities."
Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures ended up 11
cents at $5.80 a bushel and CBOT May soybeans were 7-1/2
cents higher at $13.89-1/2 a bushel.
New-crop contracts rose too, with traders saying big
harvests of both crops were needed to satisfy the demand from
domestic and export sectors.
"The job of the market is to incentive farmers to expand
acreage over the next 45 days," StoneX chief commodities
economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were
able to plant 4% of their intended corn acreage as of Sunday,
below the range of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.
"The talk from the fields is that a lot of work is getting
done, but farmers have stopped seeding corn until things warm
up," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F
Man Capital, said in a note.
CBOT May wheat rose 1-3/4 cents to $6.29-3/4 a bushel.
"Risks on the future crop related to weather conditions are
still high. Experts are predicting a dry spell in coming weeks
in the European continent. The water deficit is already in place
on U.S. spring wheat areas in the north of the country," French
consultancy Agritel said in a note.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago
Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille
de La Hamaide in Paris
Editing by Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis)