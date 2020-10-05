U.S. wheat sharply higher on dryness concerns, corn flat, soy weak

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on
Monday, with K.C. hard red winter wheat hitting a
two-year high, on concerns that dry soils will crimp yields in
key production areas around the world, traders said.
Corn futures were steady, supported by the strong gains in
the wheat market while soybeans eased on seasonal harvest
pressure.
Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which makes wheat relatively
less expensive on the global market, contributed to the strength
in wheat.
But the wheat market was mainly focused on the weather
outlook as growers in the Northern Hemisphere advance through
their seeding tasks.
"Dry forecasts for areas still planting winter wheat (US,
Russia, Ukraine in particular) are keeping a bid under the
market," Brugler Marketing & Management said in a note to
clients.
At 10:28 a.m. CDT (1528 GMT), the benchmark Chicago Board of
Trade December soft red winter wheat contract was up
12-1/2 cents at $5.85-3/4 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the
most active contract hit its highest level since Jan. 22.
K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was
17-1/4 cents higher at $5.26-3/4 a bushel. The front-month
contract hit its highest price since Oct. 17, 2018.
CBOT November soybeans were down 2-3/4 cents at $10.18
a bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said
weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.667 million
tonnes, topping market forecasts that ranged from 1.05 million
to 1.55 million tonnes.
CBOT December corn futures were up 1/2 cent at
$3.80-1/4 a bushel.
"The U.S. harvest is progressing well as the weather has
been pretty good," said National Australia Bank's Phin Ziebell.
USDA will provide its weekly update on the progress of U.S.
corn and soybean harvest and wheat planting at 3 p.m. CDT (2000
GMT).
