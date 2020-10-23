U.S. wheat, soy, corn futures rise on strong export prospects

CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn
futures rose on Friday, with strong export demand continuing to
push prices higher, traders said.
Wheat notched the biggest gains, pushing back toward a
six-year high on concerns about drought in major production
belts, coupled with a flurry of overseas tenders illustrating
the robust global demand.
After trading in negative territory for much of the session,
soybeans recovered to their highest since July 2016 while
corn hit a 14-1/2-month top.
Wheat traders remained focused on weather as recently
planted winter crops in the Northern Hemisphere head toward
dormancy.
"On the wheat front, there are more dry conditions out
there," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager at Top Third Ag
Marketing.
Virtually no rain was expected in the week ahead in dry
southern belts of top wheat exporter Russia, although some
forecasts projected early November showers.
Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat
futures gained 10 cents to $6.32-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was 3 cents higher at $4.19-1/4 a
bushel.
China's government is expected to issue more import quotas
and buy millions of tonnes of additional corn in the new crop
marketing year, three industry sources said.
Chinese customs data released on Friday showed corn
shipments for the first nine months of the year close to its
annual low-tariff quota volume for the first time ever.
"Nearby corn contracts remain extremely relentless despite a
massive, ongoing U.S. harvest, with the front end of all the
grains still leading the way, rightfully popular with
speculative traders amid colossal demand," StoneX director of
market information Matt Zeller said in a note.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday said that private
exporters reported the sale of 100,000 tonnes of corn to unknown
destinations.
CBOT November soybeans were 10 cents higher at
$10.83-3/4 a bushel.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Tomasz
Janowski, Richard Chang and Jonathan Oatis)