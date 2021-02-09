USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 9

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/
Item 2019/20 2020/21
prev Feb 9 prev Feb 9
Area Million acres
Planted 45.5 45.5 44.3 44.3
Harvested 37.4 37.4 36.7 36.7
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 51.7 51.7 49.7 49.7
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 1,080 1,080 1,028 1,028
Production 1,932 1,932 1,826 1,826
Imports 105 105 120 120
Supply, total 3,117 3,117 2,974 2,974
Food 962 962 965 965
Seed 60 60 63 63
Feed and residual 101 101 125 125
Domestic, total 1,123 1,123 1,153 1,153
Exports 965 965 985 985
Use, total 2,089 2,089 2,138 2,138
Ending stocks 1,028 1,028 836 836
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 4.58 4.58 4.85 5.00
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
2020/21 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 506 280 105 95 42 1,028
Production 659 530 266 302 69 1,826
Supply, Total 3/ 1,167 867 379 405 156 2,974
Domestic Use 435 324 204 96 94 1,153
Exports 370 285 75 225 30 985
Use, Total 805 609 279 321 124 2,138
Ending Stocks, Total Feb 362 258 100 84 32 836
Jan 334 279 99 94 30 836
2019/20 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080
Production 845 520 240 273 54 1,932
Supply, Total 3/ 1,363 836 402 367 150 3,117
Domestic Use 480 288 204 85 66 1,123
Exports 376 268 92 187 42 965
Use, Total 856 556 297 272 108 2,089
Ending Stocks, Total 506 280 105 95 42 1,028
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June
1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/
Includes imports.
