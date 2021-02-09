Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 02/08
655.75 USc   +2.26%
06:30aU.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise
RE
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Feb 9
DJ
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Feb 9
DJ
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 9

02/09/2021 | 12:17pm EST
                            U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
==================================================================== 
Item                        2019/20                  2020/21 
                         prev     Feb 9         prev        Feb 9 
==================================================================== 
Area                                Million acres 
Planted                  45.5      45.5          44.3          44.3 
Harvested                37.4      37.4          36.7          36.7 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre     51.7      51.7          49.7          49.7 
                                    Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks        1,080     1,080         1,028         1,028 
Production              1,932     1,932         1,826         1,826 
Imports                   105       105           120           120 
Supply, total           3,117     3,117         2,974         2,974 
Food                      962       962           965           965 
Seed                       60        60            63            63 
Feed and residual         101       101           125           125 
Domestic, total         1,123     1,123         1,153         1,153 
Exports                   965       965           985           985 
Use, total              2,089     2,089         2,138         2,138 
Ending stocks           1,028     1,028           836           836 
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/   4.58      4.58          4.85          5.00 
============================================================================ 
                       U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning           Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1             Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================ 
                                   2020/21 (projected) 
Beginning Stocks            506      280      105       95       42    1,028 
Production                  659      530      266      302       69    1,826 
Supply, Total 3/          1,167      867      379      405      156    2,974 
Domestic Use                435      324      204       96       94    1,153 
Exports                     370      285       75      225       30      985 
Use, Total                  805      609      279      321      124    2,138 
Ending Stocks, Total Feb    362      258      100       84       32      836 
                     Jan    334      279       99       94       30      836 
                                   2019/20 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks            516      263      158       88       55    1,080 
Production                  845      520      240      273       54    1,932 
Supply, Total 3/          1,363      836      402      367      150    3,117 
Domestic Use                480      288      204       85       66    1,123 
Exports                     376      268       92      187       42      965 
Use, Total                  856      556      297      272      108    2,089 
Ending Stocks, Total        506      280      105       95       42    1,028 
============================================================================ 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning June 
1.  2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers.  3/ 
Includes imports. 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1216ET

