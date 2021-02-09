USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 9

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ ==================================================================== Item 2019/20 2020/21 prev Feb 9 prev Feb 9 ==================================================================== Area Million acres Planted 45.5 45.5 44.3 44.3 Harvested 37.4 37.4 36.7 36.7 Bushels Yield per harv. acre 51.7 51.7 49.7 49.7 Million Bushels Beginning stocks 1,080 1,080 1,028 1,028 Production 1,932 1,932 1,826 1,826 Imports 105 105 120 120 Supply, total 3,117 3,117 2,974 2,974 Food 962 962 965 965 Seed 60 60 63 63 Feed and residual 101 101 125 125 Domestic, total 1,123 1,123 1,153 1,153 Exports 965 965 985 985 Use, total 2,089 2,089 2,138 2,138 Ending stocks 1,028 1,028 836 836 avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 4.58 4.58 4.85 5.00 ============================================================================ U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================ 2020/21 (projected) Beginning Stocks 506 280 105 95 42 1,028 Production 659 530 266 302 69 1,826 Supply, Total 3/ 1,167 867 379 405 156 2,974 Domestic Use 435 324 204 96 94 1,153 Exports 370 285 75 225 30 985 Use, Total 805 609 279 321 124 2,138 Ending Stocks, Total Feb 362 258 100 84 32 836 Jan 334 279 99 94 30 836 2019/20 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080 Production 845 520 240 273 54 1,932 Supply, Total 3/ 1,363 836 402 367 150 3,117 Domestic Use 480 288 204 85 66 1,123 Exports 376 268 92 187 42 965 Use, Total 856 556 297 272 108 2,089 Ending Stocks, Total 506 280 105 95 42 1,028 ============================================================================ Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June 1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/ Includes imports. Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

