Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 02/08
655.75 USc   +2.26%
06:30aU.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise
RE
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Feb 9
DJ
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Feb 9
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat-Feb 9

02/09/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
                          World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
                             (Million metric tons) 
============================================================================== 
                      beginning                    domestic        ending 
                         stocks   prod imports  feed  total 2/ export stocks 
============================================================================== 
                                       2020/21 (Projected) 
World 3/ 
                  Jan   300.09  772.64  189.28  142.38  759.54  193.78  313.19 
                  Feb   300.10  773.44  189.48  147.78  769.32  194.84  304.22 
World Less China 
                  Jan   148.41  638.39  180.28  117.38  624.54  192.78  154.25 
                  Feb   148.42  639.19  179.48  117.78  629.32  193.84  149.29 
United States 
                  Jan    27.99   49.69    3.27    3.40   31.38   26.81   22.76 
                  Feb    27.99   49.69    3.27    3.40   31.38   26.81   22.76 
Total foreign 
                  Jan   272.10  722.95  186.01  138.98  728.16  166.97  290.43 
                  Feb   272.12  723.74  186.21  144.38  737.94  168.04  281.46 
Major exporters 4/ 
                  Jan    32.78  329.28    7.53   77.95  191.65  141.50   36.44 
                  Feb    32.80  328.98    7.23   78.35  192.15  141.50   35.36 
Argentina         Jan     1.70   17.50    0.01    0.05    5.95   12.00    1.26 
                  Feb     1.72   17.20    0.01    0.05    6.05   11.50    1.38 
Australia         Jan     2.90   30.00    0.50    4.50    8.00   20.00    5.40 
                  Feb     2.90   30.00    0.20    4.50    8.00   20.00    5.10 
Canada            Jan     5.50   35.18    0.45    4.40    9.60   26.50    5.03 
                  Feb     5.50   35.18    0.45    4.80   10.00   26.50    4.63 
Russia            Jan     7.23   85.30    0.50   18.00   41.50   39.00   12.53 
                  Feb     7.23   85.30    0.50   18.00   41.50   39.00   12.53 
Ukraine           Jan     1.15   25.50    0.08    2.00    8.10   17.50    1.12 
                  Feb     1.15   25.50    0.08    2.00    8.10   17.50    1.12 
Major importers 6/ 
                  Jan   196.86  203.19  123.75   42.38  308.54   12.79  202.48 
                  Feb   196.86  203.14  124.25   47.28  313.34   13.11  197.81 
Bangladesh        Jan     1.86    1.25    6.60    0.30    7.50    0.00    2.21 
                  Feb     1.86    1.25    6.60    0.30    7.50    0.00    2.21 
Brazil            Jan     0.94    6.30    6.70    0.50   12.20    0.60    1.14 
                  Feb     0.94    6.25    6.70    0.50   12.20    0.90    0.79 
China             Jan   151.68  134.25    9.00   25.00  135.00    1.00  158.93 
                  Feb   151.68  134.25   10.00   30.00  140.00    1.00  154.93 
Japan             Jan     1.20    1.10    5.60    0.60    6.30    0.28    1.32 
                  Feb     1.20    1.10    5.60    0.60    6.30    0.28    1.32 
N Africa 7/       Jan    14.36   16.64   29.40    1.75   46.95    0.99   12.46 
                  Feb    14.36   16.64   29.40    1.75   46.95    0.99   12.45 
Nigeria           Jan     0.30    0.06    5.10    0.05    4.76    0.40    0.30 
                  Feb     0.30    0.06    5.10    0.05    4.76    0.40    0.30 
Sel. Mideast 8/   Jan    12.70   22.28   18.20    3.59   39.44    0.68   13.07 
                  Feb    12.70   22.28   18.00    3.59   39.34    0.68   12.97 
SE Asia 9/        Jan     6.09    0.00   26.25    7.49   25.34    1.09    5.91 
                  Feb     6.09    0.00   25.95    7.39   25.24    1.11    5.69 
Selected other 
India             Jan    24.70  107.59    0.03    6.50   99.50    1.50   31.32 
                  Feb    24.70  107.59    0.03    6.50  103.02    1.80   27.50 
Kazakhstan        Jan     0.63   12.50    0.30    1.20    5.90    6.80    0.73 
                  Feb     0.63   14.26    0.30    1.40    6.20    7.30    1.69 
============================================================================== 
1/ Aggregate of local marketing years.  2/ Total foreign and world use 
   adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports.  3/ 
   World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing 
   years  grain in transit  and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ 
   Argentina  Australia  Canada  EU-27+UK  Russia  and Ukraine. 5/ Trade 
   excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh  Brazil  China  South Korea  Japan 
   Nigeria  Mexico  Turkey  Egypt  Algeria  Libya  Morocco  Tunisia 
   Indonesia  Malaysia  Philippines  Thailand  Vietnam  Lebanon  Iraq  Iran 
   Israel  Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates  and 
   Oman.  7/ Algeria  Egypt  Libya  Morocco  and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon  Iraq 
   Iran  Israel  Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates 
   and Oman 9/ Indonesia  Malaysia  Philippines  Thailand  and Vietnam. 
 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1217ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 547.42 Delayed Quote.3.86%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.58% 106.8515 Delayed Quote.2.97%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.65% 6.5075 Delayed Quote.1.85%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.62% 176.14 Delayed Quote.1.57%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.11% 88.26 Delayed Quote.4.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.40% 74.031 Delayed Quote.0.71%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 7.0773 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.26% 655.75 End-of-day quote.2.38%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
06:30aU.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise
RE
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Feb 9
DJ
06:18aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Feb 9
DJ
06:17aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Feb 9
DJ
06:17aUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Feb 9
DJ
01:12aU.S. farmers eye range of good planting options after biggest grains rally in..
RE
02/08Corn at over 7-1/2-year high as U.S. report seen showing tighter supplies
RE
02/08Corn hits June 2013 high on hopes of USDA report showing tighter supplies
RE
02/08GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/08Corn rallies to 7-1/2 year high ahead of monthly USDA report
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ