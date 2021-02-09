USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat-Feb 9

World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ (Million metric tons) ============================================================================== beginning domestic ending stocks prod imports feed total 2/ export stocks ============================================================================== 2020/21 (Projected) World 3/ Jan 300.09 772.64 189.28 142.38 759.54 193.78 313.19 Feb 300.10 773.44 189.48 147.78 769.32 194.84 304.22 World Less China Jan 148.41 638.39 180.28 117.38 624.54 192.78 154.25 Feb 148.42 639.19 179.48 117.78 629.32 193.84 149.29 United States Jan 27.99 49.69 3.27 3.40 31.38 26.81 22.76 Feb 27.99 49.69 3.27 3.40 31.38 26.81 22.76 Total foreign Jan 272.10 722.95 186.01 138.98 728.16 166.97 290.43 Feb 272.12 723.74 186.21 144.38 737.94 168.04 281.46 Major exporters 4/ Jan 32.78 329.28 7.53 77.95 191.65 141.50 36.44 Feb 32.80 328.98 7.23 78.35 192.15 141.50 35.36 Argentina Jan 1.70 17.50 0.01 0.05 5.95 12.00 1.26 Feb 1.72 17.20 0.01 0.05 6.05 11.50 1.38 Australia Jan 2.90 30.00 0.50 4.50 8.00 20.00 5.40 Feb 2.90 30.00 0.20 4.50 8.00 20.00 5.10 Canada Jan 5.50 35.18 0.45 4.40 9.60 26.50 5.03 Feb 5.50 35.18 0.45 4.80 10.00 26.50 4.63 Russia Jan 7.23 85.30 0.50 18.00 41.50 39.00 12.53 Feb 7.23 85.30 0.50 18.00 41.50 39.00 12.53 Ukraine Jan 1.15 25.50 0.08 2.00 8.10 17.50 1.12 Feb 1.15 25.50 0.08 2.00 8.10 17.50 1.12 Major importers 6/ Jan 196.86 203.19 123.75 42.38 308.54 12.79 202.48 Feb 196.86 203.14 124.25 47.28 313.34 13.11 197.81 Bangladesh Jan 1.86 1.25 6.60 0.30 7.50 0.00 2.21 Feb 1.86 1.25 6.60 0.30 7.50 0.00 2.21 Brazil Jan 0.94 6.30 6.70 0.50 12.20 0.60 1.14 Feb 0.94 6.25 6.70 0.50 12.20 0.90 0.79 China Jan 151.68 134.25 9.00 25.00 135.00 1.00 158.93 Feb 151.68 134.25 10.00 30.00 140.00 1.00 154.93 Japan Jan 1.20 1.10 5.60 0.60 6.30 0.28 1.32 Feb 1.20 1.10 5.60 0.60 6.30 0.28 1.32 N Africa 7/ Jan 14.36 16.64 29.40 1.75 46.95 0.99 12.46 Feb 14.36 16.64 29.40 1.75 46.95 0.99 12.45 Nigeria Jan 0.30 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.30 Feb 0.30 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.30 Sel. Mideast 8/ Jan 12.70 22.28 18.20 3.59 39.44 0.68 13.07 Feb 12.70 22.28 18.00 3.59 39.34 0.68 12.97 SE Asia 9/ Jan 6.09 0.00 26.25 7.49 25.34 1.09 5.91 Feb 6.09 0.00 25.95 7.39 25.24 1.11 5.69 Selected other India Jan 24.70 107.59 0.03 6.50 99.50 1.50 31.32 Feb 24.70 107.59 0.03 6.50 103.02 1.80 27.50 Kazakhstan Jan 0.63 12.50 0.30 1.20 5.90 6.80 0.73 Feb 0.63 14.26 0.30 1.40 6.20 7.30 1.69 ============================================================================== 1/ Aggregate of local marketing years. 2/ Total foreign and world use adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports. 3/ World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing years grain in transit and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ Argentina Australia Canada EU-27+UK Russia and Ukraine. 5/ Trade excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh Brazil China South Korea Japan Nigeria Mexico Turkey Egypt Algeria Libya Morocco Tunisia Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman. 7/ Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman 9/ Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand and Vietnam. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1217ET