USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat-Feb 9

World Wheat Supply and Use 1/
(Million metric tons)
==============================================================================
beginning domestic ending
stocks prod imports feed total 2/ export stocks
==============================================================================
2020/21 (Projected)
World 3/
Jan 300.09 772.64 189.28 142.38 759.54 193.78 313.19
Feb 300.10 773.44 189.48 147.78 769.32 194.84 304.22
World Less China
Jan 148.41 638.39 180.28 117.38 624.54 192.78 154.25
Feb 148.42 639.19 179.48 117.78 629.32 193.84 149.29
United States
Jan 27.99 49.69 3.27 3.40 31.38 26.81 22.76
Feb 27.99 49.69 3.27 3.40 31.38 26.81 22.76
Total foreign
Jan 272.10 722.95 186.01 138.98 728.16 166.97 290.43
Feb 272.12 723.74 186.21 144.38 737.94 168.04 281.46
Major exporters 4/
Jan 32.78 329.28 7.53 77.95 191.65 141.50 36.44
Feb 32.80 328.98 7.23 78.35 192.15 141.50 35.36
Argentina Jan 1.70 17.50 0.01 0.05 5.95 12.00 1.26
Feb 1.72 17.20 0.01 0.05 6.05 11.50 1.38
Australia Jan 2.90 30.00 0.50 4.50 8.00 20.00 5.40
Feb 2.90 30.00 0.20 4.50 8.00 20.00 5.10
Canada Jan 5.50 35.18 0.45 4.40 9.60 26.50 5.03
Feb 5.50 35.18 0.45 4.80 10.00 26.50 4.63
Russia Jan 7.23 85.30 0.50 18.00 41.50 39.00 12.53
Feb 7.23 85.30 0.50 18.00 41.50 39.00 12.53
Ukraine Jan 1.15 25.50 0.08 2.00 8.10 17.50 1.12
Feb 1.15 25.50 0.08 2.00 8.10 17.50 1.12
Major importers 6/
Jan 196.86 203.19 123.75 42.38 308.54 12.79 202.48
Feb 196.86 203.14 124.25 47.28 313.34 13.11 197.81
Bangladesh Jan 1.86 1.25 6.60 0.30 7.50 0.00 2.21
Feb 1.86 1.25 6.60 0.30 7.50 0.00 2.21
Brazil Jan 0.94 6.30 6.70 0.50 12.20 0.60 1.14
Feb 0.94 6.25 6.70 0.50 12.20 0.90 0.79
China Jan 151.68 134.25 9.00 25.00 135.00 1.00 158.93
Feb 151.68 134.25 10.00 30.00 140.00 1.00 154.93
Japan Jan 1.20 1.10 5.60 0.60 6.30 0.28 1.32
Feb 1.20 1.10 5.60 0.60 6.30 0.28 1.32
N Africa 7/ Jan 14.36 16.64 29.40 1.75 46.95 0.99 12.46
Feb 14.36 16.64 29.40 1.75 46.95 0.99 12.45
Nigeria Jan 0.30 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.30
Feb 0.30 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.30
Sel. Mideast 8/ Jan 12.70 22.28 18.20 3.59 39.44 0.68 13.07
Feb 12.70 22.28 18.00 3.59 39.34 0.68 12.97
SE Asia 9/ Jan 6.09 0.00 26.25 7.49 25.34 1.09 5.91
Feb 6.09 0.00 25.95 7.39 25.24 1.11 5.69
Selected other
India Jan 24.70 107.59 0.03 6.50 99.50 1.50 31.32
Feb 24.70 107.59 0.03 6.50 103.02 1.80 27.50
Kazakhstan Jan 0.63 12.50 0.30 1.20 5.90 6.80 0.73
Feb 0.63 14.26 0.30 1.40 6.20 7.30 1.69
==============================================================================
1/ Aggregate of local marketing years. 2/ Total foreign and world use
adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports. 3/
World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing
years grain in transit and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/
Argentina Australia Canada EU-27+UK Russia and Ukraine. 5/ Trade
excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh Brazil China South Korea Japan
Nigeria Mexico Turkey Egypt Algeria Libya Morocco Tunisia
Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam Lebanon Iraq Iran
Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and
Oman. 7/ Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon Iraq
Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates
and Oman 9/ Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand and Vietnam.
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-09-21 1217ET