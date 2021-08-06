Wheat Climbs as World Crop Outlook Shrinks -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.9%, to $7.19 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, amid new estimates of a smaller wheat crop in growing regions around the world.

--Corn for September delivery fell 0.6%, to $5.56 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.6%, to $13.36 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Looking to Shrink: Indications from agricultural research groups worldwide are showing that wheat crops are shrinking around the world--with crops in the U.S., Canada, Russia, and the E.U. all dwindling in size due to adverse weather conditions. "The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter... harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places," said Commerzbank. The firm notes that French and German agricultural firms both revised their outlook for wheat production lower this season.

New Demand: Today is the second consecutive day that the USDA has confirmed a new flash sale of U.S. soybeans--with the USDA today confirming that China purchased 131,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. More purchases may be announced in the coming days, said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "With China bean purchases lagging typical commitments for this time of year, purchases are expected to ramp up," said Mr. Bergman. This sentiment helped support grains futures Friday.

Rebooting Talks: Calls for the Biden Administration to restart trade negotiations with China and potentially drop tariffs placed on China during the Trump Administration provided CBOT grain futures with support Friday. In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai yesterday, nearly three dozen major U.S. business groups--including some representing U.S. agriculture--called for the U.S. to renew negotiations, stating that China has fulfilled "important benchmarks and commitments" laid out in the Phase One trade agreement.

INSIGHTS

Fast Forward: While recent export sales of U.S. crops have been supportive for CBOT grains futures to end the week, many traders looked ahead to next week's WASDE report from the USDA. In particular, there is a question of how much of weather happening now will enter into the USDA's new estimates next week, said Rich Nelson of Allendale. "There is growing focus in the trade talk in the past three days over Minnesota's drying conditions," said Mr. Nelson. "How much of that is reflected in USDA's report next week is a question. Last year, the farmer survey component of USDA's report was conducted from July 25-August 6."

Dose of Rain: Isolated showers and storms are expected in U.S. growing areas this weekend, said DTN--adding that temperatures are expected to be roughly normal. Conditions supportive for crop growth are expected to persist through the middle of the month, said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. According to Mr. Hueber, the current weather outlook will help further drive eyes towards the USDA's next WASDE estimates for production and yields due out next week.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

