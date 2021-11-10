Wheat Climbs on Russian Tax Announcement -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 3.2% to $8.03 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, amid news that Russia may change the way it calculates export taxes for its wheat.

--Corn for December delivery rose 2.6% to $5.69 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery rose 0.4% to $12.16 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Russian Remedy: Wheat futures broke out over $8 per bushel, closing above that level for the first time since December 2012. "Wheat took off like a scared rabbit to the upside today, pushed first by Russian announcements that they are changing the export tax calculation to the upside if prices continue up, and secondly by talk that sovereign wealth funds were buying cereals today hard off inflation numbers from the U.S. and China," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital.

Back to Basics: Following yesterday's WASDE report from the USDA, grain traders are turning their focus back to basics - particularly for corn. "The USDA November report has passed, and the market's focus has shifted back to demand," says AgResource. "On the demand front, U.S. corn has the best chance of new increases in both ethanol and exports based on the competitive position of the U.S. in [the] world feedgrain market and the ongoing surge in world energy prices that is producing record large U.S. ethanol grind margins."

INSIGHTS

Waterlogged: Rainfall in the latter half of the week may briefly delay harvesting of U.S. crops, said Terry Reilly of Futures International. "The lower U.S. Midwest will experience some rain today in the west and Thursday into Friday in the east with some rain in the Delta and southeastern states, as well," said Mr. Reilly - adding that the rainfall should clear out before the weekend. "Precipitation is expected to be less frequent and light for the following week allowing late season farming activity to continue," he said. In its last crop progress report, the USDA said that the U.S. corn harvest is 84% complete, and the soybean harvest is 87% done.

Retreat from the Record: After rising close to the all-time record for daily production, rates are backing off significantly, the EIA reported today. U.S. daily ethanol production through November 5 fell 68,000 barrels per day, placing daily production at 1.04 million barrels. Last week, U.S. production hit its second-highest daily production figure ever at 1.107 barrels per day, beaten only by 1.108 million barrels in December 2017. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week had forecast production to exceed the all-time record, coming in between 1.10 million barrels and 1.11 million barrels.

Back Tracking: Shipments of U.S. grains fell back in late October and early November, according to the USDA. In its latest Grains Transportation Report released Wednesday, the USDA says for the week ended October 30, U.S. Class I railroads originated 24,711 grain carloads - down 4% from the previous week and 9% less than last year. Meanwhile, barged grain movements for the week ended November 6 totaled 611,996 tons, down 26% from the previous week and 36% down from the same period last year. Earlier this week, the USDA reported an uptick in grain export inspections for U.S. soybeans and wheat.

AHEAD

--The USDA will be closed Thursday in observance of Veteran's Day. The agency will re-open Friday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.



