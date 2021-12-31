Log in
  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 
Summary

Wheat, Corn Extend Losses to End a Good Year for Grains -- Daily Grain Highlights

12/31/2021 | 03:35pm EST
By Paulo Trevisani

-- Wheat for March delivery fell 1.2% to $7.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade but still ended 2021 with a 20% yearly increase.

-- Corn for March delivery fell 0.5% to $5.93 1/4 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.1% to $13.39 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Expectancy: Wheat futures extended recent loses, but closed the year with a 20% increase.

"Wheat posted bearish reversals early in the week and struggled to find buyers ever since," RCN Alternatives said. "New bullish wheat news is lacking as Northern Hemisphere winter wheat is in dormancy and US HRW areas are expected to receive some moisture."

Brazil Rain Watch: Grain futures moved little following Thursday's selloff.

Summit's Tomm Pfitzenmaier expects "a dull trading affair" until Sunday night. "If the weather forecast does not improve, we would expect to see the markets recover a lot of what was lost this week," he said.

Soy and corn prices took a blow this week from unexpected rainfall in Brazil, which eased much of the weather premium built in since November.

"Longer term we expect South American weather concerns to support the soybean market on weakness with the potential for La Nina bringing drier conditions over the next few weeks," Mr. Pfitzenmaier said.

INSIGHT

Dry Menace: Corn and soybean markets are set to start the year still focused on South American weather, where dry conditions threaten yields.

"The weather outlook for South America is unchanged, with increased chances for moisture in South Brazil and part of Argentina on tap for next week," Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report said.

Gaining Year: Grains close the year on the upside, with corn up 22%, wheat gaining 20% and soybeans rising 2%.

AHEAD

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. EST Monday.

-- The USDA is due to release its monthly grains crushing report at 3 p.m. EST Monday.

-- The CFTC is scheduled to release its weekly commitments of traders report at 3:30 p.m. EST Monday.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1534ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.57% 596 End-of-day quote.23.14%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.51% 116.8925 Delayed Quote.13.42%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.55% 6.3508 Delayed Quote.1.89%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.84% 489.1641 Delayed Quote.24.59%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.26% 531.91 Delayed Quote.3.91%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 415.3 End-of-day quote.-4.37%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 102.68 Delayed Quote.22.06%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.02% 779.75 End-of-day quote.21.74%
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish