Wheat Declines on Rainfall Expectations

--Wheat for September delivery fell 2.1% to $6.65 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday on the forecast for heavy rain in U.S. growing areas.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.3% at $13.95 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $5.89 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cut Down to Size: With the weather outlook for U.S. grains that includes rain throughout growing regions next week, the sharp rise in futures yesterday and earlier today were pared back. "The current forecast for the next few weeks appears to show quite favorable weather, and with the exception of those areas in the Dakotas and Western Minnesota that missed the recent showers, solid potential for crop development," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Heavy amounts of rain are expected in the southeastern and southern Midwest, with the western area also expecting some, according to DTN. However, soil moisture in the Northern Plains is still low.

Leading Indicator: The most-active wheat futures contract helped lead grains lower today. While the USDA planted acreage and quarterly stock reports weren't as bullish for wheat as they were for corn and soybeans -- with planted wheat acres exceeding analyst expectations at 46.7 million acres -- grain traders are taking the movement of wheat as a sign the impact of the reports will be limited. "It tells you that a lot of this weather is dialed in," says Don Roose of U.S. Commodities.

Did Someone Say Frost?: Cuts to projected Brazilian corn output gave support to U.S. corn futures today, even as weakness set into other grains after Wednesday's strong rally. StoneX said today that its models project the Brazilian corn crop at 87.9 million metric tons, down from 89.7 million tons last month. This cut is due to dry conditions as well as a recent frost there - with more freezing possible. "Southern Brazil is worried about a frost only complicating fundamental issues further," said Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group.

INSIGHTS

Weather's Weight: Today's trading focused on weather, and that's expected to be a consistent theme for trading moving forward, said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank. "The combination of lower planted acreage reducing the ability to replenish stocks now at the lowest since at least 2015, will result in the market becoming even more weather obsessed as changes up or down could still swing final production numbers by millions of bushels," said Mr. Hansen.

Cancelled Tonnage: Export sales of U.S. corn fell below trader forecasts. In the USDA's latest weekly export sales report, corn sales for the week ended June 24 were just 15,000 metric tons for the 2020/21 marketing year. This is due mostly to the cancellation of sales of 75,000 metric tons of corn to China, and cancellation of 167,200 tons sold to unknown destinations. Sales for 2021/22 totaled just 67,600 tons. Grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast corn sales to land anywhere between 100,000 tons to 900,000 tons across both marketing years.

Train Kept A Rollin': Rail shipments are up in the USDA's latest grains transportation report, with the agency saying for the week ended June 12, rail shipments of grains on U.S. Class I railroads totaled 24,346 grain carloads, up 14% from both last week and last year. Last month, the USDA confirmed that it would invest $4 billion into strengthening agricultural supply chains - by building more infrastructure for grains distribution and aggregation. Meanwhile, barged grain movements for the week ended June 19 totaled 798,250 tons, 3% less than last week and 15% lower than this time last year.

AHEAD:

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. The market will reopen on Tuesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

