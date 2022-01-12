Wheat Drops Amid Trader Disappointment With WASDE - Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for March delivery fell 1.6% to $7.57 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, in reaction to the USDA's WASDE report showing an increase in U.S. stockpiles and a smaller-than-anticipated cut to world stockpiles.

--Corn for March delivery fell 0.3% to $5.99 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.9% to $13.99 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Washout: Wheat futures posted a big drop following the release of the WASDE report this afternoon. The drop comes after the USDA didn't change its projections for U.S. production, while cutting its expectations for world stockpiles slightly less than forecast by analysts. "Wheat is negative with U.S. and global ending stocks above expectations," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. The USDA also reduced its outlook for U.S. export sales by 15 million bushels, as well as domestic usage.

Tighter Outlook: Soybean futures were volatile following the release of the WASDE, but finished higher for the day. One factor that boosted beans was a bigger-than-expected cut to Brazilian production forecasts, with the USDA pegging Brazilian production at 139 million metric tons, down from 144 million tons last month and below the forecast provided by the Brazilian crop agency earlier this week. "The Brazil Soybean Production number today was below the lowest trade guess; and the trade is probably thinking more cuts are coming in February," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics.

INSIGHTS

Accumulated Assets: Stocks of ethanol in the U.S. have jumped to their highest level since mid-February 2021, according to the EIA. For the week ended January 7, ethanol inventories totaled 22.91 million barrels, well up from last week's total of 21.36 million barrels. It's the highest stocks have been in nearly a year, and beyond analyst expectations. Market watchers surveyed by Dow Jones this week forecasted inventories to be anywhere between 21.11 million barrels to 22.06 million barrels. Meanwhile, daily ethanol production fell to 1.01 million barrels per day. That's the lowest since early October, and below analyst projections of daily production anywhere from 1.03 million barrels to 1.05 million barrels per day.

Back From the Holidays: Grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are forecasting a rebound in export sales, this after the holiday lull in sales reported last week. For the week ended January 6, traders are forecasting sales of corn to be anywhere between 425,000 metric tons and 1.6 million tons, with soybeans between 400,000 tons and 1.6 million tons. In the previous week's report, corn sales totaled 256,100 tons and soybean sales totaled 449,800 tons.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1533ET