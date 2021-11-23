Wheat Extends Gains as La Niña Fears Haunt Australia -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Paulo Trevisani

--Wheat for March delivery rose 1.2% to $8.67 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday as investors sought protection against inflation and La Niña weather threatened supplies.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.7% to $5.80 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.1% to $12.73 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

La Niña Boost: Wheat futures reversed early losses as Australia's Bureau of Meteorology declared a La Niña weather event underway. The prediction is fueling expectations of a tight supply. "Sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific are close to La Niña thresholds, with climate model outlooks expecting them to cool further," officials said. "In the atmosphere, cloud and wind patterns are typical of La Niña, indicating the atmosphere is now responding to, and reinforcing, the changes observed in the ocean." RCM's Doug Bergman said wheat prices trend higher "and the trade will likely get more volatile before the market puts in a top."

Hedgehogs: Corn futures gained some support as investors looked for protection against inflation, a trend that is expected to continue for the time being. "The market has been rising for a considerable time now," said AgResource's Dan Basse. "Commodities still look attractive." Basse said it could change, however, as South American weather patterns are likely to drive prices during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

INSIGHTS

Baked Beans: Soybeans futures fell while both corn and wheat managed to recover from early falls, amid improving weather conditions in Brazil and while Argentine farmers "have finally been able to pick up the planting pace," according to the Hueber Report. "So much for the La Niña effect this year" on beans, it said.

China Chill: Traders are expecting Chinese buyers to resume US corn imports. "It has now been some six months since the last USDA flash announcement of corn sold to China," ED&F Man Capital's Charlie Sernatinger said. "The exporters are saying that the shipping program starts to ramp up the middle of December, which is when we should start seeing some decent inspection numbers." Sernatinger expects more frequent flash sales in the first half of 2022. "The Chinese themselves do not want to be short US grains.... And, they need it."

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its quarterly Farm Labor report at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Livestock Slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will close early in observance of Thanksgiving, with the exchange reopening Friday morning.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 1543ET