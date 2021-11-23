Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Extends Gains as La Niña Fears Haunt Australia -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/23/2021 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paulo Trevisani

--Wheat for March delivery rose 1.2% to $8.67 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday as investors sought protection against inflation and La Niña weather threatened supplies.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.7% to $5.80 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.1% to $12.73 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

La Niña Boost: Wheat futures reversed early losses as Australia's Bureau of Meteorology declared a La Niña weather event underway. The prediction is fueling expectations of a tight supply. "Sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific are close to La Niña thresholds, with climate model outlooks expecting them to cool further," officials said. "In the atmosphere, cloud and wind patterns are typical of La Niña, indicating the atmosphere is now responding to, and reinforcing, the changes observed in the ocean." RCM's Doug Bergman said wheat prices trend higher "and the trade will likely get more volatile before the market puts in a top."

Hedgehogs: Corn futures gained some support as investors looked for protection against inflation, a trend that is expected to continue for the time being. "The market has been rising for a considerable time now," said AgResource's Dan Basse. "Commodities still look attractive." Basse said it could change, however, as South American weather patterns are likely to drive prices during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

INSIGHTS

Baked Beans: Soybeans futures fell while both corn and wheat managed to recover from early falls, amid improving weather conditions in Brazil and while Argentine farmers "have finally been able to pick up the planting pace," according to the Hueber Report. "So much for the La Niña effect this year" on beans, it said.

China Chill: Traders are expecting Chinese buyers to resume US corn imports. "It has now been some six months since the last USDA flash announcement of corn sold to China," ED&F Man Capital's Charlie Sernatinger said. "The exporters are saying that the shipping program starts to ramp up the middle of December, which is when we should start seeing some decent inspection numbers." Sernatinger expects more frequent flash sales in the first half of 2022. "The Chinese themselves do not want to be short US grains.... And, they need it."

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its quarterly Farm Labor report at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Livestock Slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will close early in observance of Thanksgiving, with the exchange reopening Friday morning.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 1543ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.05% 576.75 End-of-day quote.19.16%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.76% 845.75 End-of-day quote.32.05%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:45pLebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
RE
03:43pWheat Extends Gains as La Niña Fears Haunt Australia -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:33pWheat futures rally to 9-year peaks on supply worries
RE
02:03pGeneral Mills Planning Price Hikes of Up to 20% on 'Hundreds of Items' in January
MT
02:02pWheat futures rally to fresh 9-year peaks on supply worries
RE
10:17aFlour Mills to fund Honeywell acquisition with cash and debt
RE
10:04aKellogg plans to permanently replace some workers as strike enters eighth week
RE
12:21aWheat inches lower from 9-year high, USDA report caps losses
RE
12:05aAustralia declares La Nina for second straight year
RE
11/22Australia declares La Nina for second year in a row
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish