Wheat Falls as Funds Turn Short - Daily Grain Highlights

--Wheat for March delivery fell 1.9% to $7.46 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday as funds turned short amid weak export sales reported by the USDA.

--Soybeans for March delivery fell 0.5% to $13.87 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery rose 0.3% to $6.03 3/4 a bushel.

Plunging the Depths: Export sales of U.S. wheat and soybeans hit marketing-year lows for 2021/22 near the end of December, the USDA said Thursday. The government said sales of U.S. wheat exports for the week ended December 30 totaled 48,600 metric tons for 2021/22 - a marketing year low. For soybeans, that total was 382,700 tons, also a low for the marketing year. The woeful results were a pressure point for grains. "Expectations were tempered some for the weekly export sales, but I do not believe anyone was quite prepared for this," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.

Off Course: Wheat futures maintained their downward momentum in trading Thursday. They have now fallen in seven out of the past nine sessions, over 9% in that timeframe. Weak export sales reported by the USDA are one factor pressuring grains, but wheat in particular is falling due to fund traders favoring the grain for establishing new short positions. "This has punished wheat when fundamentals are bullish, " said AgResource. According to the firm, funds have been sellers of about 8,000 wheat contracts through midday, along with 3,400 corn contracts and 5,300 soybean contracts.

Hawk-Eyed: News of the Federal Reserve's more hawkish approach toward inflation pressured grain futures and other commodities and assets. However, crude oil is higher, which may be creating underlying support for grains with exposure to the renewable fuels market - particularly corn and soybeans, said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

Taking a Breather: A rise in global food prices paused in December as the costs of vegetable oils and sugar fell amid concerns over Covid-19 variants, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday. The FAO's Food Prices Index, which tracks the cost of a basket of basic foodstuffs, declined 0.9% from the previous month to 133.7 points, halting four consecutive months of rises. Dairy prices were the only foodstuff in the basket to rise. Despite the pause in December, food prices are likely to remain volatile in 2022, thanks to higher input costs and the growing impact of climate change, the FAO said.

Climbing Prices: Conagra Brands said it now expects its costs to rise roughly 14% in the current fiscal year, a big boost from the 11% it forecast in October. Food makers have for months been battling rising costs for labor, raw materials and freight, opting to raise prices on their goods to offset the increases. Conagra said Thursday it will continue raising prices and instituting cost saving measures to protect profit margins, which it expects to improve in the second half of fiscal 2022.

New Addition: The opening of an off-container yard at the Port of Oakland this week, designed to reallocate containers accumulating on the dock, is expected to streamline agricultural exports out of the port, the USDA said. "The 25-acre, paved yard is intended to increase terminal capacity and give the local agricultural export community easier access to containers," it said in its weekly grain transportation report Thursday. "Plans by government to address export-capacity shortages include both the yard's opening and assistance from Federal and State agencies to agricultural exporters using the yard."

