Wheat Falls as U.S. Crop Braves Cold Weather

--Wheat for March delivery fell 1.7% to $6.47 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday as U.S. crops appeared to have sustained little damage in from heavy snow conditions in the Midwest.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 1.6% to $13.53 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for March delivery rose 0.1% to $5.34 1/2 a bushel.

Damage Minimal: U.S. wheat futures led the way lower on the CBOT Thursday. "Little to no crop damage occurred from bitter cold in Montana or southwestern parts of Canada's Prairies in the past week, despite snow free conditions and temperatures near the damage threshold," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. "Snow cover will be extremely important in the west -- central and northwestern U.S. Plains late next week through the middle of February as temperatures turn bitterly cold." Conditions in Europe and Russia have also been supportive for winter crops, Mr. Reilly adds.

Turn on the Waterworks: CBOT soybean futures also fell Thursday in reaction to a wave of wet weather hitting South American crop-growing areas. While in Brazil the rainfall may be detrimental to the harvest of Brazilian soybeans, the rains are much needed in Argentina, according to DTN. "Showers will be timely for much of the crop that is heading further into reproduction," said the firm.

Supportive Sales: Corn futures rose, driven by export demand that shows little in the way of demand rationing. Net sales of corn totaled 1.85 million metric tons for the 2020/21 marketing year, up 29% from the previous week and 61% from the prior four-week average, according to the USDA. The elevated sales show that prices need to go higher to slow down export demand. "US corn/soybean export sales cannot continue their blistering pace or the U.S. will simply run out of stocks," said AgResource. Soybean sales totaled 466,000 metric tons for 2020/21, but 1.56 million tons for 2021/22.

Staying Competitive: The USDA confirmed a new large flash sale of U.S. corn exports this morning, with 1.7 million metric tons of corn sold to China in the 2020/21 marketing year. This, combined with a strong weekly export sales report this morning from the USDA, suggests that U.S. corn is still a bargain on the world stage despite the strong rise in prices seen in recent weeks. "China may open the floodgate to corn imports in the months ahead," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "That would slam the door shut on its often stated goal of being self-sufficient in corn production, which it has repeatedly stated over the past six months, and particularly in recent weeks."

Evidence For Appetite: China's 2020-21 feed and residual use for all coarse grains and feed-quality wheat and rice are estimated to increase by 15.6 million metric tons to 249.9 million tons from the previous marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. It expects use to rise due to the forecasted recovery of swine production and an overall growth in feed demand. The USDA also says that China's import demand for corn is expected to remain strong in the coming months, though some of the demand will be mitigated by the increased use of sorghum, barley, and old rice and wheat stocks in feed rations.

