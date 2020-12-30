Wheat Finds New Six-Year High

By Kirk Maltais



--Wheat for March delivery rose 3.6% to $6.40 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, following corn and soybean futures to their highest point in six years.

--Corn for March delivery rose 1.8% to $4.74 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.4% to $13.00 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Flying High Again: Wheat futures rose to their highest level since December 2014 on the coattails of corn and soybeans, which also hit new six year highs this week. For wheat, much of the activity came from speculators looking for a good deal, traders say. "The market does not seem to have the supply fundamentals for an extended run higher, but the bullish outside market forces, an inflationary tilt to commodity markets and a continued surge higher in the other grain markets leaves the trend up," said RJO Futures.

Hitting Reset: Grain futures rose Wednesday after a deal was reached late yesterday to end an Argentinian port worker strike. "The question now is how long it will take to get shipping back to normal," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Grains traders have indicated that market attention is expected to switch over to January's WASDE report with the strike concluded.

INSIGHTS

Steep Drop: U.S. ethanol production fell more than was expected this week, according to data released Wednesday. The EIA pegged U.S. ethanol production at 934,000 barrels per day, down 42,000 barrels from the previous week. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories rose 335,000 barrels to a total of 23.5 million barrels--the highest they've been since mid-May. This week's data is seen as bearish for corn futures, said Terry Reilly of Futures International. "Production was down more than four-times trade expectations," said Mr. Reilly.

Happy Meal: Soymeal export sales are expected to be strong again this week, according to grains traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Sales of soymeal exports totaled 223,700 metric tons last week, and traders forecast that sales could be as high as 350,000 tons. Meanwhile, soybean export sales are forecast to be anywhere from 200,000 tons to 700,000 tons - and so could potentially be lower than soymeal sales, an unusual occurrence. Soymeal futures, much like soybeans, are trading at a six-year high on the CBOT Wednesday, with most-active futures up 0.8% at $427.80 per ton Wednesday.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Friday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its monthly grains crushing report at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

