Wheat Futures Drop as World Supplies Weigh

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery fell 1.7% to $5.17 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, correcting from the previous session's uptick amid forecasts of a larger Russian crop.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $3.41 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.2% to $9.13 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Reconsidering the Picture: Wheat futures turned around after Monday's 3.3% runup in mostly technical trading. However, traders were also mulling a report released Monday showing an uptick in the Russian wheat harvest. "No real news behind it," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. "Wheat seems to be grinding lower despite a lower [U.S. dollar]." The WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.5% Tuesday; a weaker dollar makes American wheat more competitive overseas.

Not So Dire: Better-than-expected crop ratings following a wind storm that hit the Midwest last week, as well as data from the Pro Farmer crop tour showing strong crops in Ohio and South Dakota, pushed CBOT grain futures down early Tuesday. "U.S. corn/soybean condition ratings did not fall as much as feared, while the 9-15 day weather forecast for the Central U.S. takes on a decidedly wetter profile amid an ample flow of Gulf humidity," AgResource said.

INSIGHTS

Back in the Market: The USDA confirmed Tuesday that China has purchased 195,000 metric tons of corn for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year. The agency also said 130,000 tons of corn and 130,000 tons of soybeans have been sold to unknown destinations for 2020/21. The announcement of the purchase lends credence to President Trump's comments over the weekend, in which he said China is buying more U.S. corn "to keep me happy."

Under Par: Corn yields in Ohio and South Dakota look to be below the national estimates of the USDA and only slightly higher than its estimate for last year's yield. Pro Farmer said it gauges Ohio corn yields at an average of 167.7 bushels per acre, and South Dakota at 179.2 bushels per acre. Pro Farmer's estimate for Ohio is lower than the USDA's forecast of 175 bushels per acre, while South Dakota's figure is higher than the USDA's estimate of 167 bushels per acre. Both estimates are well down from the USDA's 2020 national estimate of 181.8 bushels per acre. "It's a very good crop, one of the best we've seen out here," said Jeff Wilson of Pro Farmer regarding the South Dakota crop. "Last year, it was a moonscape."

Coming Attraction: Grains traders looking out for Pro Farmer data from Iowa, where a wind storm hit last week and damaged an unknown amount of crops. "The greatest interest this year will focus on the findings once the tour reaches Iowa," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "As noted yesterday, estimates for acres impacted by [the] derecho have climbed to 14 million, not to mention the devastation to buildings and livestock."

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA releases its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com